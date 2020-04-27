The music round is a staple of the traditional pub quiz - and there are few cooler periods than the rock and roll era of the 70s. So next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your friends and family back to the time of disco, punk rock and Europop?

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has a whole round devoted to 70s music to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…