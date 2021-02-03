35 Geography questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Accessibility Links

Hit the internet - and get quizzing (everyone else is!)

Geography pub quiz

Published:

With the nation deep into yet another lockdown, internet pub quizzing has become fashionable once again – with friends and families around the country taking  the likes of Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype to test their trivia knowledge.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a pub quiz without some good geography questions – and so to help aspiring quizmasters out we’ve created a quiz comprised of 55 questions on the subject that could come in handy for your own quiz.

Read on for the geography pub quiz, and once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Let’s quiz…

Questions

  1. What country has the longest coastline in the world?
  2. What is the capital of Malta?
  3. What country is the newest in the world to be recognised by the UN?
  4. In which UK city would you find the river Clyde?
  5. What is the oldest recorded town in the UK?
  6. If you travelled to the city of Volgograd, which country would be in?
  7. What is the name of the largest river to flow through Paris?
  8. What did Ceylon change its name to in 1972?
  9. What is the most populous city in the US state of Illinois?
  10. What is the highest mountain in Britain?
  11. The world’s first national park was established in 1872 in which country? A bonus point for the name of the park…
  12. What is the capital of Peru?
  13. Mount Vesuvius casts a shadow over which modern Italian city?
  14. There are three US states with just four letters in their name: can you name them?
  15. What is the currency of Sweden?
  16. To what country to the Canary Islands belong?
  17. What is the capital of Canada?
  18. How many states are there in Australia?
  19. What African country has the largest population?
  20. Constantinople and Byzantium are former names of which major city?
  21. What is the longest river in the UK?
  22. How many boroughs are there in New York City?
  23. In which city would you find La Sagrada Familia?
  24. What is the largest desert in the world?
  25. What is the highest peak in Africa?
  26. In which US state would you find Fort Knox?
  27. The Strait of Gibraltar separates the Iberian Peninsular from which African country?
  28. Which London Underground line is represented as green on the tube map?
  29. In which European city would you find Manneken Pis – a statue of a small boy urinating into a fountain?
  30. How many countries still have the shilling as currency?
  31. What is the name of the microstate located between Spain and France?
  32. On the London Tube network, which is the only station to begin with the letter i?
  33. Mount Vesuvius overlooks which present-day Italian city?
  34. To the nearest billion, how large is the world’s population?
  35. Dracula famously lived in the historical region of Transylvania – but in what country would you now find his castle?

Answers

  1. Canada
  2. Valetta
  3. South Sudan (2011)
  4. Glasgow
  5. Colchester
  6. Russia
  7. The Seine
  8. Sri Lanka
  9. Chicago
  10. Ben Nevis
  11. USA, Yellowstone
  12. Lima
  13. Naples
  14. Utah, Iowa, Ohio
  15. Swedish Krona
  16. Spain
  17. Ottawa
  18. Six – New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia
  19. Nigeria (190 million)
  20. Istanbul
  21. River Severn
  22. Five – The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island
  23. Barcelona
  24. Antarctica
  25. Mount Kilimanjaro
  26. Kentucky
  27. Morocco
  28. The District Line
  29. Brussels
  30. Four – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Somalia
  31. Andorra
  32. Ickenham
  33. Naples
  34. 8 billion (The figure is roughly 7.8 billion)
  35. Romania
