35 Geography questions and answers for your home pub quiz

With the nation deep into yet another lockdown, internet pub quizzing has become fashionable once again – with friends and families around the country taking the likes of Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype to test their trivia knowledge.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a pub quiz without some good geography questions – and so to help aspiring quizmasters out we’ve created a quiz comprised of 55 questions on the subject that could come in handy for your own quiz.

Let’s quiz…

Questions

What country has the longest coastline in the world? What is the capital of Malta? What country is the newest in the world to be recognised by the UN? In which UK city would you find the river Clyde? What is the oldest recorded town in the UK? If you travelled to the city of Volgograd, which country would be in? What is the name of the largest river to flow through Paris? What did Ceylon change its name to in 1972? What is the most populous city in the US state of Illinois? What is the highest mountain in Britain? The world’s first national park was established in 1872 in which country? A bonus point for the name of the park… What is the capital of Peru? Mount Vesuvius casts a shadow over which modern Italian city? There are three US states with just four letters in their name: can you name them? What is the currency of Sweden? To what country to the Canary Islands belong? What is the capital of Canada? How many states are there in Australia? What African country has the largest population? Constantinople and Byzantium are former names of which major city? What is the longest river in the UK? How many boroughs are there in New York City? In which city would you find La Sagrada Familia? What is the largest desert in the world? What is the highest peak in Africa? In which US state would you find Fort Knox? The Strait of Gibraltar separates the Iberian Peninsular from which African country? Which London Underground line is represented as green on the tube map? In which European city would you find Manneken Pis – a statue of a small boy urinating into a fountain? How many countries still have the shilling as currency? What is the name of the microstate located between Spain and France? On the London Tube network, which is the only station to begin with the letter i? Mount Vesuvius overlooks which present-day Italian city? To the nearest billion, how large is the world’s population? Dracula famously lived in the historical region of Transylvania – but in what country would you now find his castle?

Answers

Canada Valetta South Sudan (2011) Glasgow Colchester Russia The Seine Sri Lanka Chicago Ben Nevis USA, Yellowstone Lima Naples Utah, Iowa, Ohio Swedish Krona Spain Ottawa Six – New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia Nigeria (190 million) Istanbul River Severn Five – The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island Barcelona Antarctica Mount Kilimanjaro Kentucky Morocco The District Line Brussels Four – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Somalia Andorra Ickenham Naples 8 billion (The figure is roughly 7.8 billion) Romania

