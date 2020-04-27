Everyone knows the music round is essential to every good pub quiz - and that the 80s was easily one of the best eras in modern music. So next time you're hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your friends and family back to the time of dance music, synth-pop and glam metal?

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has a whole round devoted to 80s music to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…