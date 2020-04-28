20 Emmerdale questions for your home pub quiz
Test your knowledge: do you know your Tates from your Dingles?
Soap trivia is classic territory for a good pub quiz, so we've been scribbling away some questions for you to use. After all, it's not lockdown without a virtual quiz night! Next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not see how much your friends and family really know about Britain's best-loved TV programmes.
RadioTimes.com has created a whole round devoted to Emmerdale to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions! Answers below – no cheating…
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz. And if that's not enough, test your skills on our soaps pub quiz.
Questions
- In which year did the show change its name from Emmerdale Farm to Emmerdale?
- What is the occupation of Marlon Dingle?
- Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher is best known for playing which Emmerdale character?
- Which major storyline killed off four characters in 1993 and gave the show its highest ever ratings?
- Which popular British comedy actress played Jackson's mum, Hazel from 2010-2012?
- Who is the show's longest serving character?
- Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona, is married to one of her co-stars - which one?
- Which county is the show set in?
- Which character's dog became the first ever animal to win a British soap award?
- Who plays Mandy Dingle?
- Which Doctor Who companion began her career in Emmerdale?
- True or false: the show was originally broadcast in the afternoons.
- How many biological children does Charity have?
- 'Robron' was the affectionate name fans gave to which on-screen couple?
- How many times has Paddy got married?
- Which actress played Tricia, before going on to roles in Hollyoaks and Neighbours?
- Claire King played which iconic Emmerdale superbitch?
- Where was Belle Dingle born?
- Stan Richards played which iconic character, known for his moustache?
- Which character did Bob Hope marry twice?
Answers
- 1989
- Chef
- Andy Sugden
- Plane crash
- Pauline Quirke
- Eric Pollard
- Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain.
- Yorkshire
- Edna - the dog, Batley, won Best Exit in 2002
- Lisa Riley
- Jenna Coleman
- True!
- Four - Ryan, Noah, Moses and Debbie
- Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle
- Three - to Mandy, Emily and Rhona
- Sheree Murphy
- Kim Tate
- A pig sty
- Seth Armstrong
- Viv
