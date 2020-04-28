Soap trivia is classic territory for a good pub quiz, so we've been scribbling away some questions for you to use. After all, it's not lockdown without a virtual quiz night! Next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not see how much your friends and family really know about Britain's best-loved TV programmes.

RadioTimes.com has created a whole round devoted to Emmerdale to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions! Answers below – no cheating…