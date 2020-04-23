At a time when we're reliant on technology for everything from exercise classes to speaking to loved ones, it's also been key in keeping one British tradition going - the pub quiz. So next time you fire up your phone, tablet or laptop for House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, test your friends and family on all this newfangled gadgetry.

RadioTimes.com has a full round dedicated to technology you can use next time you host an online gathering – read on for 20 cyber-questions! Answers can be found underneath – no googling…