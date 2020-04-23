20 Technology quiz questions for your home pub quiz
We're all using technology a lot more right now- see how much you really know about it!
At a time when we're reliant on technology for everything from exercise classes to speaking to loved ones, it's also been key in keeping one British tradition going - the pub quiz. So next time you fire up your phone, tablet or laptop for House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, test your friends and family on all this newfangled gadgetry.
RadioTimes.com has a full round dedicated to technology you can use next time you host an online gathering – read on for 20 cyber-questions! Answers can be found underneath – no googling…
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
If you need some help, why not check out our technology section, for all on the latest games, gizmos and gadgets.
Questions
More like this
- The current richest man in the world Jeff Bezos is CEO and President of which online retailer?
- Which social media app only lets you view pictures and messages for a limited time?
- What does a Geiger Counter measure?
- Which prestigious university did Microsoft founder Bill Gates drop out of?
- What year did the first Apple iPhone launch?
- What unit of length is equal to around 5.8 trillion miles?
- What does CPU stand for?
- Created in 1990, what was the name of the first internet search engine?
- In which decade was the Sony Walkman launched?
- Was electronics company Nintendo founded in 1889, 1946 or 1975?
- From 2017 onwards, how many characters long can tweets be?
- What is the name of Elon Musk's aerospace company?
- Which duo invented the aeroplane?
- What is the name of the classic 1972 arcade game based on table tennis?
- What does the term LASER stand for?
- What does LG stand for in LG Electronics?
- Solar power generates electricity from what source?
- What is the name of the British computer scientist who invented the World Wide Web in 1989?
- Originally Amazon only sold which product?
- In what year was the first transatlantic radio broadcast?
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Answers
- Amazon
- Snapchat
- Radiation
- Harvard
- 2007
- Light Year
- Central Processing Unit
- Archie
- 1970s
- 1889 (Yes, really)
- 280 characters
- SpaceX
- The Wright Brothers - Orville and Wilbur Wright
- Pong
- Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation
- Lucky-Goldstar
- The Sun
- Tim Berners-Lee
- Books
- 1901
- From the best TV like Westworld and Game of Thrones to the latest movies including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Yesterday Start your 7 day free NOW TV trial now
- Want the very best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic - plus 30 seasons of The Simpsons all in one place? Get Disney Plus for £5.99 a month
- The Office USA, The Grand Tour, Outlander, The Man in the High Castle,Buffy the Vampire Slayer and much more... Try Amazon Prime Video Free for 30 days
- Get access to the best audiobooks read by the biggest stars with a 30 days free trial of Audible