20 music questions for your home pub quiz

Quizzing has become one of the most popular activities to entertain the nation in recent times, with virtual pub quizzes appearing in every corner of the internet. Whether you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger you’re never far from a quiz… but what do you do when it’s your turn to host the quiz? You’re going to need brilliant questions that surprise and delight your audience.

They need to be challenging but not so hard that no one ever wants to come back to your virtual pub!

So, with that in mind, we’ve cooked up a fiendish 20 question music quiz for you.

Feel free to use it at your next Zoom quiz gathering – we won’t tell!

Ready, steady, quiz…

Questions

In What year did the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die? (a bonus point for the month) One Direction came third in the X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time – name the five original members… (a point for each) The following is a line from which song? “I’m never gonna dance again, Guilty feet have got no rhythm” What is the name of The Beatles’ first album? At which Hertfordshire manor house did Oasis play to 250,000 people across a weekend in 1996? Which artist had a number one hit with Sledgehammer? What does the ‘O’ stand for in the band name ELO? Which mathematical symbol was the title of Ed Sheeran’s first album in 2011? Complete the lyric from the well know Rihanna hit. “We found love in a…” According to punk rockers Green Day, at the end of which month would they like to be woken up? What was Britney Spears’ first single called? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is better known by what name? What was the name of Amy Whinehouse’s second and final studio album released in 2006 and reached number one in multiple countries across the globe? Which band had a huge international hit album in 2002 with the record “A Shot of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Final Countdown? What was David Bowie’s real surname? How many members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which talent show judge managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball?

Answers

1994 (April) Harry Styles, Nial Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik Careless Whisper by George Michael Please Please Me Knebworth Peter Gabriel Orchestra – (Electric Light Orchestra) + Hopeless Place (We Found Love is one of the fastest selling singles of all time) September (Wake Me Up When September Ends) Baby One More Time Elton John Back to Black Coldplay The Moody Blues Europe Jones. His real name was David Robert Jones. 7 Louis Walsh Tom Jones

