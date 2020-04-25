00s music questions for your home pub quiz

Many of us are turning to home pub quizzes during the lockdown as a way of keeping in regular contact with friends and family. And if you’re hosting the quiz yourself, it can be hard to come up with some tough questions.

We’re on hand to help you out with some seriously tough 2000s music quiz. From Rihanna to Kings of Leon, every base will be covered in this quiz, which also contains answers.

Questions

What is the name of the most popular song of the 2000s, performed by a Pop Idol winner? Which X Factor star had the best performing single of the 2000s? Rihanna was already a successful popstar by this one, but which 2007 hit with Jay-Z propelled her into superstar status? The world met Lady Gaga in 2008 with her huge song Just Dance. But when it hit the UK charts in 2009, where did it place in its first week? Beyoncé’s Single Ladies famously lost the accolade for Best Female Videos at the 2009 VMAs. Who won and why was the moment marred by controversy? The Black Eyed Peas hit the charts in 2003 with their smash, Where Is the Love? Can you name all of the original members? Eminem’s Lose Yourself not only performed well in the charts, but it was the soundtrack to a cult movie. What’s the film’s title? Which 2009 song by Mika has the following lyrics: “I could be brown, I could be blue, I could be violet sky”? Which indie rock band’s first album is called Employment? What year did Kings of Leon release their chart-topper Sex on Fire? Which British boyband made a comeback with Patience? What’s the name of The Killers’ debut album from 2004? Which band had the bestselling album of 2000? In which year did Katy Perry release her chart-topper, I Kissed a Girl? 2007, 2008, 2009? Which cartoon character beat Westlife to the Christmas number one spot in 2000? Arctic Monkeys took over the indie scene in 2005 with I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. What’s the first line of the song? In 2009, Jay-Z wrote a song for his hometown which took the charts by storm. Name the city and the song. In which year did Snoop Dogg release his club-classic Drop It Like It’s Hot? Which Britain’s Got Talent winner had the best-selling album of 2009? Simply Red released a cover of You Make Me Feel Brand New in 2003 – who originally sang it?

Answers

Evergreen, by Will Young Alexandra Burke, with her winner’s song Hallelujah Umbrella Number three. It was Number One the following week. Taylor Swift, who was interrupted by Kanye West saying “Beyoncé had the best video of all time”. will.i.am, Fergie, apl.de.ap, Taboo 8 Mile Grace Kelly Kaiser Chiefs 2008 Take That Hot Fuss The Beatles, 1 2008 Bob the Builder with Can We Fix It? beat Westlife’s What Makes a Man “Stop making the eyes at me I’ll stop making the eyes at you” New York City, Empire State of Mind 2004 Susan Boyle The Stylistics in 1973

