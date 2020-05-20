20 kids general knowledge questions for your home pub quiz
Some questions you need to keep your kids busy during your next pub quiz...
Quizzing has quickly become one of the most popular lockdown activities - but it might not just be adults who want to test their knowledge.
With that in mind, RadioTimes.com has put together some questions aimed at younger audiences, so it's time for your kids to prove that they can be a quizzing champion too.
Once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, or music quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Ready, steady, quiz…
Kids General Knowledge Questions
More like this
- How many sides does an octagon have?
- In the Toy Story films, what is the name of the boy who the toys belong to?
- What is the capital of Germany?
- How many books are there in the Harry Potter series?
- What sport does Roger Federer play?
- What date is Guy Fawkes Night?
- What animal does pork come from?
- In what country would you find The White House?
- What kind of food is Penne?
- How many days are there in February during a leap year?
- In what country might you find a platypus and a wombat?
- What is Super Mario's brother called?
- What kind of creature is Shrek?
- What three colours make up the French flag?
- What band was Harry Styles in before his solo career?
- What kind of food does a panda eat?
- What is the highest mountain in the world?
- What programme features trains called James and Gordon?
- What type of animal is a greyhound?
- How many players are there on a rugby team?
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Kids General Knowledge Answers
- Eight
- Andy
- Berlin
- Seven
- Tennis
- 5th November
- Pig
- The USA
- Pasta
- 29
- Australia
- Luigi
- An ogre
- Red, white and blue
- One Direction
- Bamboo
- Everest
- Thomas the Tank Engine
- A dog
- Fifteen
To find out what's on TV this week, take a look at our TV Guide.
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- Tie breaker quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers