30 food and drink questions for your home pub quiz

With many spending the pandemic cooking up a storm in the kitchen, food and drink is often the go-to topic for weekly pub quizzes still continuing over Zoom.

Luckily for you, we’ve done all the prep on this cuisine quiz, so you can see whether your family friends know their banana bread from their baba ganoush.

So without further ado, here’s 30 food and drink questions for your next Zoom quiz – bon appétit!

Ready, steady, quiz…

Food and drink Questions

Are Jaffa Cakes legally a cake or a biscuit? Which MasterChef presenter was formerly a green grocer? Which three sauces make up Prawn Cocktail Sauce? If you are diagnosed with Coeliac disease, which protein are you unable to eat? In a Thanksgiving episode of Friends, which unconventional ingredient does Rachel include in her “traditional English trifle”? What is James Bond’s favourite tipple? What is the most consumed manufactured drink in the world? What type of pasta has a name meaning “little worms”? What type of pastry are profiteroles made out of? From which type of flower does a vanilla pod come? Which nuts are used in marzipan? Which bakery launched a sell-out vegan sausage roll in January 2019? What type of food is Pumpernickel? What is the best selling flavour of soup in the UK? Calamari is a dish made from which animal? Which foul-mouthed chef hosted the Kitchen Nightmares series? Which bread ingredient causes it to rise? Aduki, borlotti and cannellini are types of what? What is the most expensive spice in the world by weight? What spirit is mixed with ginger beer in a Moscow mule? What year did the first McDonald’s store open? What are the real names of the Hairy Bikers? Which pungent plant has its own festival held on the Isle of Wight every year? How many calories does a glass of water contain? Who is replacing Sandi Toksvig as host of The Great British Bake Off for the 2020 series? Grenadine is obtained from which fruit? Gluten is found in which cereal grain? Which fast-food franchise has the largest number of restaurants in the world? What French city does bouillabaisse originate from? What type of wheat is used to make pasta?

Continue for the answers.

Food and drink answers

