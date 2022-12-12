Following the announcement that No Time to Die would be Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song, speculation has been rife about who might slip on the tuxedo next.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped as the favourite to play James Bond .

A long list of potential 007s has been floated in the interim including The Witcher’s Henry Cavill, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Luther’s Idris Elba, Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

However, fans may finally have their answer in Taylor-Johnson, who is the current bookies’ favourite.

So, will Aaron fill the empty pair of suave spy shoes left by Craig? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the next James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Aaron emerged as a surprise frontrunner ahead of other names said to be in the mix after it was reported that he has already filmed footage as Bond for the series’ 007 opening gun barrel scene.

The 32-year-old actor is said to have impressed in a secret audition for producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios in November 2022.

An apparent source told The Sun: “Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films.”

Aaron is known for his roles in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and in 2009’s Nowhere Boy as a take on John Lennon, but has also proved himself as an action star through roles in the Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Tenet.

Elsewhere, he has starred in Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, as well as Nocturnal Animals and Outlaw King.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. 2021 Danjaq, LLC & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Bond producer Michael G Wilson announced in October that the team were gravitating towards a “thirty-something” in line with the franchise tradition.

"We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past but trying to visualise it doesn’t work," he told Deadline.

He continued: "Remember, Bond’s already a veteran, he’s had some experience – he’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off."

While Aaron would certainly fit the bill, fans will have to wait for official confirmation as to who'll be the next actor to take on the 007 mantle, with reports suggesting that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson will be making a casting announcement in March 2023.

