Meet the cast of Bullet Train

Pitt is joined by a starry supporting ensemble, with Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz, The Kissing Booth's Joey King, and Knives Out's Michael Shannon among those to play key roles in the almighty battle.

Brad Pitt leads the impressive cast of brand new action thriller Bullet Train, with the Oscar-winner starring as an assassin who gets himself caught up in a rather hectic fight on board a high-speed locomotive.

And Sandra Bullock also pops up in small role – repaying the favour to Pitt after he appeared in her movie The Lost City earlier this year.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you've seen them before.

Brad Pitt as Ladybug

Sony

Who is Ladybug? A seasoned but unlucky American assassin.

What else has Brad Pitt been in? One of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Pitt has starred in all manner of well-received films – first establishing himself in the '90s with a string of hits including Thelma & Louise, Interview with the Vampire, Se7en, Twelve Monkeys and Fight Club. Further roles have included the Ocean's Trilogy, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Babel, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Burn After Reading, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglourious Basterds, Moneyball, The Tree of Life, The Big Short, Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – the latter of which won him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Joey King as The Prince

Sony

Who is The Prince? A British assassin posing as a schoolgirl.

What else has Joey King been in? King is best known for playing the lead role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy and has been acting since she was 9-years-old. Her other film credits include Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Dark Knight Rises, Oz the Great and Powerful, The Conjuring, White House Down, Independence Day: Resurgence, Wish Upon, and The Lie. On the small screen, she appeared in the first season of Fargo and had an acclaimed role in Hulu series The Act.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine

Sony

Who is Tangerine? A British assassin and Lemon's associate

What else has Aaron Taylor Johnson been in? Taylor-Johnson's most well-known roles include playing the title character in Kick-Ass and Pietro Maximoff in the MCU. Another actor who's been performing from a very young age, his other film roles include The Illusionist, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Nowhere Boy, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, and Tenet.

Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon

Sony

Who is Lemon? A British assassin and Tangerine's associate

What else has Brian Tyree Henry been in? Henry is best known for his role as Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles in Atlanta, while his film roles have included Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, Joker, Godzilla vs Kong, and Eternals.

Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura

Sony

Who is Yuichi Kimura? A Japanese assassin.

What else has Andrew Koji been in? Koji's most prominent role is as Ah Sahm in the HBO Max series Warrior, while his most high-profile film role came in last year's Snake Eyes. He's also appeared in episodes of shows including Call the Midwife, American Gods, and Peaky Blinders.

Hiroyuki Sanada as The Elder

Sony

Who is The Elder? A Japanese assassin and Kimura’s father.

What else has Hiroyuki Sanada been in? Japanese actor Sanada has appeared in a number of high-profile films including Ring, The Twilight Samurai, The Last Samurai, Rush Hour 3, Mortal Kombat, Speed Racer, The Wolverine, 47 Ronin, Life, Avengers: Endgame, and Army of the Dead. He also appeared as Musashi in four episodes of Westworld.

Michael Shannon as The White Death

Sony

Who is The White Death? The leader of a criminal organization.

What else has Michael Shannon been in? Shannon is an acclaimed character actor who has appeared in a very wide variety of films – with highlights including Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Revolutionary Road, Take Shelter, Mud, Nocturnal Animals, Midnight Special, The Shape of Water, and Knives Out. He plays General Zod in the DC Extended Universe and is known to TV fans for his roles as Nelson Van Alden in Boardwalk Empire and Napoleon Marconi on Nine Perfect Strangers.

Benito A Martínez Ocasio as The Wolf

Sony

Who is The Wolf? A Mexican assassin with a vendetta against Ladybug.

What else has Benito A Martínez Ocasio been in? Predominantly known for releasing music under the alias Bad Bunny, Ocasio's only previous acting roles are as Lookout in F9 and Everardo Arturo "Kitty" Paez in Narcos: Mexico. He has also been cast as Spider-Man side-character El Muerto for an upcoming film expected to be released in January 2024.

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle

Sony

Who is Maria Beetle? Ladybug's contact and handler.

What else has Sandra Bullock been in? Another huge movie star, Bullock's small role in this film is returning the favour to Brad Pitt after he appeared in her movie The Lost City earlier in 2022. Bullock won an Oscar for her role in The Blind Side in 2009, and other key film credits include Speed, While You Were Sleeping, A Time to Kill, Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, Crash, The Proposal, The Heat, Gravity, Ocean's 8, and Bird Box.

Zazie Beetz as Hornet

Sony

Who is Hornet? An American assassin posing as a train crew member.

What else has Zazie Beetz been in? Beetz is best known for her role as Vanessa 'Van' Keefer in Atlanta and for starring as Sophie Dumond in Joker. Other film credits include Geostorm, Deadpool 2, High Flying Bird, and The Harder They Fall, while she had a recurring role on the Netflix anthology series Easy.

Logan Lerman as The Son

Sony

Who is The Son? The White Death's son.

What else has Logan Lerman been in? Lerman played the title role in the Percy Jackson films and has also appeared in movies such as The Butterfly Effect, 3:10 to Yuma, The Three Musketeers, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, Fury and Shirley. He also played the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters in 2020.

The cast also includes Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as a train crew member, Masi Oka (Heroes) as the Conductor and Pasha D. Lychnikoff (Deadwood) as Alexei Ilyin.

Bullet Train is showing in UK cinemas. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

