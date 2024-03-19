A source told the tabloid: "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

"As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

The publication went on to claim that a script for the next James Bond film is currently in the works, with an eye to start filming later this year.

Of course, it would be wise to take these developments with a pinch of salt for now, as comments from anonymous showbiz sources can sometimes prove to be inaccurate.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Eon and Amazon MGM for comment.

Speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond dates back to 2015, as the actor initially intended for Spectre to be his last appearance as the character – before donning the tux one last time for 2021's No Time to Die.

Taylor-Johnson is certainly a believable choice for the project, with a strong track record in action blockbusters such as Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Bullet Train, as well as smaller projects including Kick-Ass and Nocturnal Animals.

That last film, a dark psychological thriller directed by Tom Ford, is what bagged Taylor-Johnson his Golden Globe, with his recognition as a serious actor apparently boosting his Bond chances (according to The Sun's report).

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Alas, there's a risk that his reputation could take a slight ding later this year when Kraven the Hunter hits cinemas - a film garnering low expectations from cinephiles due to the preceding Sony-produced Marvel bombs Madame Web and Morbius.

However, it could very well be an uptick in fortunes for the Spider-Man-adjacent franchise, with acclaimed director JC Chandor (All is Lost, A Most Violent Year) at the helm. Hopefully, he can bring some of his artistic sensibility to the comic book adaptation.

Taylor-Johnson could also be regarded a disappointingly safe choice by some Bond fans, given calls for the spy to be played by a person of colour in his next iteration – with Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya and Henry Golding among the suggested choices.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the latest updates on this developing story as they come in.

