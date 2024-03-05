Speaking to Bustle, Johnson, who stars as the psychic Cassandra Webb, said of the reviews: "Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

She added that, even on smaller movies, decisions are being made by committees – and that it's impossible for art to be made with numbers and algorithms.

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Johnson explained: "It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.

More like this

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'

Read more:

"But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

Johnson went on to say of the press tour: "It’s hard for me to fake it. It’s hard for me sometimes to go along with the silliness of doing a press tour.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web sees Johnson's character Cassandra team up with fellow Spider-Women Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya (Isabela Merced) – to fight the villainous Ezekiel 'Zeke' Sims.

The film is the fourth feature in Sony’s shared Spider-Man Universe, following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, and, with its multiverse focus, is an attempt to steer the franchise in a new direction.

While Madame Web, which has grossed $91 million worldwide, has surpassed Morbius at the box office, it's still below the lowest ever opening weekend for an MCU project from Marvel Studios – which was The Marvels, with $110.3 million.

The film was almost universally panned by critics, and currently has a critic score of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes (although a much higher audience score of 57%).

Madame Web is in cinemas now. Visit our Film hub for more new and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.