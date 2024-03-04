The only thing more entertaining than the actual film is all the memes, tweets and reactions that have followed across social media, and fans haven’t been holding back.

From a Wonka crossovers to memes about the film's title, fans have come through with the funniest reactions.

With so many worth highlighting, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Dune: Part Two memes.

More like this

A Dune and Wonka crossover

Emily on Arrakis

Don't think this has been Dune before?

Read more:

Spice World: Dune Become 1?

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A Dune and Love Actually crossover

Walk without rhythm!

Dune: Part Two was released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.