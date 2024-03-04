The much-anticipated Dune: Part Two has finally arrived in cinemas, setting multiple new records with a huge box office debut.

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 epic, based on the novels from Frank Herbert and starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson and more, has been earning rave reviews since its first screening last month, with critics praising the film’s "staggering visuals" and brilliant cast.

The only thing more entertaining than the actual film is all the memes, tweets and reactions that have followed across social media, and fans haven’t been holding back.

From a Wonka crossovers to memes about the film's title, fans have come through with the funniest reactions.

With so many worth highlighting, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Dune: Part Two memes.

A Dune and Wonka crossover

Emily on Arrakis

Don't think this has been Dune before?

Spice World: Dune Become 1?

A Dune and Love Actually crossover

Walk without rhythm!

Dune: Part Two was released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

