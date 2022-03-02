But one villain who has never appeared in any superhero movie is Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, the Russian-born predator from the pages of Marvel comics who, just like Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto), was first introduced in Marvel Comics as an enemy of Spider-Man.

The Marvel movies have brought so many of Peter Parker's iconic foes to the big-screen over the years, including two different iterations each of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Venom.

But that’s all about to change with Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Kraven the Hunter, which now has an official release date.

Few details about the upcoming movie have been made public so far, but scriptwriter Richard Wenk said back in 2018 that the villain will come face-to-face with Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, which he added would be based on the famous comic book storyline, Kraven’s Last Hunt.

"I'm just starting it. It's an interesting world. A great character," Wenk told Discussing Film (via Comicbook). "It's going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face-to-face with Spider-Man." Read more on this below.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast in the titular role alongside West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who Deadline reports will be portraying the role of voodoo priestess Calypso Ezili, the supervillain who imbues Kraven with the powers which make him such a formidable enemy.

Read on for everything you need to know about Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter release date

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Marvel)

Kraven the Hunter won't be premiering for quite some time and currently has a release date of 13th January 2023.

The movie was first given the go-ahead back in 2018.

Towards the end of January 2022, it was reported that filming was set to begin soon.

"Production start dates have always been tentative and now, more than ever, it's important to keep that in mind, but assuming no delays, it sounds like Kraven the Hunter will begin production in the UK next month," Murphy's Multiverse reported. "Given the film's January 2023 release date, it's a very sensible timeline for principal photography, leaving plenty of time for any additional photography, which is always factored into these projects."

Kraven the Hunter cast and characters

Ariana DeBose as Anita in West Side Story

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet) has been cast in the titular role.

Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s deadliest enemies – and the perfect choice for a live-action face off with Spider-Man.

But as for which Spider-Man will be a part of the movie, there has been no indication that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and/or Tobey Maguire will be playing a part in it, so fans will have to wait for more information about this.

On the bright side, other details have emerged about the movie's casting, with Deadline reporting that West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will be joining the cast as Calypso Ezili, who is a long-time lover and partner to the titular villain.

Joining Taylor-Johnson and DeBose is Fred Hechinher (The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy) as the title character’s half-brother Dmitri Nikolaievich Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe has joined the cast in an as yet undisclosed role, though it's thought that he'll be playing a member of Kraven’s family.

Kraven The Hunter plot

Kraven the Hunter is being developed in complete secrecy and details about the plot are few and far in between.

However, Sony is expected to give the villain the same treatment as Venom and the upcoming Morbius movie, meaning Kraven the Hunter will be an origin story that will portray the famous Marvel character as a kind of anti-hero, with the possibility of cross-overs with Sony’s other Marvel properties.

What’s more, given the casting details, we can guess the origin story will focus on the villain’s family and explore his human side.

Speaking about his plans for the script back in 2018, Wenk suggested the film would draw its inspiration from the famous comic book storyline by writer J.M DeMatteis, titled Kraven’s Last Hunt, in which the villain dons Spidey’s outfit in an attempt to prove he’s a better hero.

"You have to look at everything just to soak it in," Wenk told Discussing Film (via Comicbook). "I think that what we're all circling is Kraven's Last Hunt and whether this is the precursor to that movie or will include it. We're talking about those things. And even the idea that maybe Kraven could be like Kill Bill where we're basically writing two movies."

Wenk went on to confirm that the spin-off would include a direct encounter with Spider-Man.

"I'm just beginning it, beginning the process, and because it's a big IP, Marvel world, there's lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story and to get the right tone. It's a new world for me," he added.

It's unclear how closely the movie will follow Kraven's Last Hunt, given that it ends in tragedy, with *spoiler alert* Kraven taking his own life. It could be that the next Spider-Man film takes things in an entirely different direction.

Is there a trailer for Kraven the Hunter?

Unfortunately, there's isn't a trailer for Kraven the Hunter yet given its still in the thick of pre-production.

Watch this space!

Kraven the Hunter currently has a release date of 13th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub.