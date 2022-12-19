This December, five celebrities will step into the Bake Off tent as they take on a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge in a bid to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The Great British Bake Off crew are back for another festive special this Christmas, giving a group of celebs a chance to show off their baking skills (or lack of).

At the end of the episode, one of the celebs will be named this year's festive Star Baker.

Here's everything you need to know about The Great Christmas Bake Off, including what time you can catch it on Christmas Eve.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 start time

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 will air on Channel 4 at 8:25pm on Christmas Eve.

The episode will also be available to stream live and on catch-up on All 4.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 line-up

Claire Sweeney, Miquita Oliver, Terry Christian, Sir Tony Robinson and Gaby Roslin. Channel 4

The line-up has now been announced for the 2022 special.

Stepping up to the plate in a bid to be crowned this year's festive champ is broadcaster Terry Christian, TV presenter Gaby Roslin, actor Sir Tony Robinson, Popworld presenter Miquita Oliver and actress Claire Sweeney, who many will recognise from noughties soap Brookside.

Is there a Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 trailer?

A trailer hasn't been released just yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

Who won The Great Christmas Bake Off last year?

Actor Nathaniel Curtis won The Great Christmas Bake Off in 2021.

Curtis starred in Channel 4's critically-acclaimed series It’s A Sin, written by Russell T Davies.

He beat his co-stars Olly Alexander, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley in the Bake Off tent as they took on a series of festive-themed challenges.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 will air on Channel 4 at 8:25pm on Christmas Eve.

