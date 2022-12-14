This festive season, the BBC has announced that judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will once again be inviting past celebrity contestants back into the kitchen.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a festive feast, so fans will be thrilled that MasterChef is coming back for another Christmas special.

There, the all-star line-up will take part in a cook-off, as they show off their culinary skills in a bid to be named and handed the Golden Whisk trophy.

Read on for the lowdown on what to expect from the MasterChef Christmas special, plus when you can catch it.

This year's Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will air on BBC One on Friday 23rd December at 8pm.

The episode will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022 line-up

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022 line-up. BBC

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022 will see Happy Mondays legend Bez, athlete Iwan Thomas, popstar Josh Cuthbert and opera singing superstar Lesley Garrett going head-to-head in the famous kitchen in a bid to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who won the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2021?

Judi Love BBC

Last year saw lots of famous faces - including ex-EastEnders star Joe Swash and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse - back in the kitchen in two separate specials.

Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love was crowned the champ in the first of two specials thanks to her Caribbean-themed Christmas dinner and Jamaican Christmas cake.

Judi was later joined by second winner, the Reverend Richard Coles, who is now the proud owner of the Golden Whisk after impressing Gregg and John with his roast partridge and five gold ring potato dish.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022 will air on BBC One on Friday 23rd December at 8pm.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.