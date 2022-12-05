After another amazing season, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again be sprinkling some Strictly magic over the festive season.

It wouldn't be Christmas Day without a visit to the Strictly Come Dancing studios - and this year is no different.

The presenting duo will bring us all the action from the BBC ballroom, as the line-up of famous faces perform their routines.

Then, it's over to the all-star judges as they reveal their all-important scores.

But who will be crowned the Christmas champ 2022?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Christmas special, including the celebrities who will be showing off their dance moves, how to get tickets and when to watch.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

But if you're too busy tucking into your turkey, fans can also catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 cast

Rosie Ramsey, Larry Lamb and Rickie Haywood-Williams. BBC

All six celebrities have now been confirmed for the festive special.

Taking to the ballroom this Christmas are podcaster Rosie Ramsey, radio DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams, actor Larry Lamb, actress Alexandra Mardell, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and CBeebies star George Webster.

You can find out more about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 line-up here.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts and judges

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke. BBC/Guy Levy

The one-off festive special will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

And, after being wowed by 2022's line-up, which included Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton, the judging panel will be makinh a return for the Christmas special.

That means Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will all be back in their chairs.

But will any of them be bringing out the 10 paddle?

Meanwhile, former judge Bruno Tonioli is reportedly going to be making a comeback - but not for what you might think.

Rumours are swirling that Bruno, who quit the show after 18 years to concentrate on American sister series Dancing with the Stars, will make a special musical appearance.

A TV insider told the Daily Mail: "Bruno loves to sing. He did an opera album called An Italian Romance back in 2016 and who knows, it might turn into a new career for him."

Watch this space...

What are the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special songs and dances?

The songs and dances are yet to be confirmed for the Christmas special, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Can you get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Recording for this year's Strictly Christmas special will take place on Wednesday 7th December at the BBC Studios in Elstree and, as ever, tickets were extremely limited and allocated through a random draw on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

Unfortunately for anyone still looking for tickets, the draw has now taken place so you'll have to wait until next year for the chance to be in the festive Strictly studio.

Who won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021?

Last year, Strictly secured one of its best line-ups yet for the annual Christmas extravaganza.

Big names including presenter Moira Stuart, First Dates' Fred Sirieix, former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, broadcaster Adrian Chiles and The Repair Shop's Jay Blades showed off their festive-themed routines.

But it was popstar Anne-Marie, alongside professional partner Graziano Di Prima, who was crowned the winner.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

