This festive season, six brand new celebrity contestants will take to the floor in a bid to be crowned the Christmas Champion of 2022.

We may be weeks away from the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final, but you can never really have too much Strictly, with the show set to return to our screens for a Christmas special.

Alongside one of the Strictly pros, each celeb will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas – and the voting audience.

With Christmas just around the corner, the first two celebrities have now been confirmed for the 2022 line-up.

On Wednesday, 30th November, Podcaster Rosie Ramsey and Rickie Haywood-Williams were revealed as the first two celebrities for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The four remaining celebrities will be announced over the next few days, and we'll keep you updated right here.

In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, including which Strictly pros Rosie and Rickie will be dancing with.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 line-up

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie Haywood-Williams BBC

Job: DJ and presenter

Instagram: @rickiehw

Professional dance partner: Luba Mushtuk

Rickie Haywood-Williams was confirmed as the second celebrity for the Christmas special.

Rickie is a DJ and presenter. He previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He also hosts the BBC Sounds hit podcast the Footballers’ Football podcast.

“I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all,” Rickie said.

Rosie Ramsey

Job: Podcaster, TV presenter and author

Instagram: @rosemarinoramsey

Professional dance partner: Neil Jones

Rosie Ramsey will take to the ballroom this Christmas for a chance to lift the Glitterball.

Rosie is a Podcaster, TV host, and author. She co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with her husband Chris Ramsey, who was also on Strictly in 2019.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey

She is also the co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show, which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

“I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

