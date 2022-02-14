RadioTimes.com TV 100 2021 – the full list
Russell T Davies tops our list of the biggest stars on television – but who else makes this year's rundown?
The TV industry went above and beyond to keep us glued to the screen last year, in what turned out to be another challenging 12 months. From jaw-dropping drama to show-stopping entertainment and a summer of sport we’ll never forget, we at RadioTimes.com want to celebrate the efforts of those behind the biggest television events of 2021.
So, once again we have teamed up with industry experts and executives – including directors of content from Sky, the BBC and beyond – to pull together a list of the top 100 figures who in the last year have changed the entertainment landscape for the better.
Previous winners have gone on to achieve phenomenal success. Following in the footsteps of 2018 and 2019 list-toppers Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michaela Coel was crowned our number one for 2020 – and has gone on to become one of the most in-demand writers and actors in the country following her triumphant series I May Destroy You.
Read on to find out the winner of the RadioTimes.com TV 100, and who else made the full list.
1. Russell T Davies
“Russell is a powerhouse of ideas, talent and practical know-how, as well as an extraordinarily good writer. He is always one step ahead of trends and navigates changes to the TV marketplace seamlessly. He is the full package. And a joy to work with!" - NICOLA SHINDLER, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AT QUAY STREET PRODUCTIONS
2. Olly Alexander
"It’s A Sin was one of those rare dramas which had a huge impact beyond the screen. Olly’s moving performance as Ritchie was central to the show’s impact, vividly bringing to life the realities of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s on the gay community. He very much deserves his place in the top 10." ZAI BENNETT, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CONTENT AT SKY
3. Rose Ayling-Ellis
"Rose catapulted on to TV screens in 2020 as Frankie in EastEnders and left Mick Carter stunned when she dropped the bombshell that she was his daughter. The first deaf actress to use sign language in the soap, she then went on to capture the public’s imagination by winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and becoming the show’s first ever deaf contestant. Rose has defied stereotypes to prove that hearing impairments need not be a barrier. That electrifying moment in the middle of primetime TV when she covered Giovanni’s ears and danced without sound, for 10 seconds, 10 million people experienced the world through Rose’s eyes and ears. It was mesmerising and an extraordinary tribute to the deaf community. She’s back filming in Walford and I’m looking forward to her return soon." CHARLOTTE MOORE, BBC DIRECTOR OF CONTENT
4. Hwang Dong-hyuk
"Squid Game seemed to appear out of nowhere, and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched TV series ever. We were all glued to our screens as we binged the entire, ground-breaking series. But Hwang had been working on the series for 10 years before it came into fruition. His persistence and amazing directorial vision shows us that if you have a good idea, it will get made." SUKI BERGG, SCRIPTED DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, BBC STUDIOS
5. Jesse Armstrong
“Jesse Armstrong’s terrible and terrifying creation of the Roy family in Succession makes for compulsive viewing. Three seasons in and the calibre of the writing, led by Armstrong is as high as ever, with an array of wonderfully monstrous characters and razor sharp dialogue.” - DAME PIPPA HARRIS, FOUNDER OF NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS
6. Kate Winslet
"Huge congratulations to Kate Winslet for making the top 10. Her performance as the complicated Mare of Easttown kept us all gripped, in what was one of the best US shows of the year, and reminded us what a brilliant and versatile actress she is." ZAI BENNETT, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CONTENT AT SKY
7. Lydia West
“The breakout star of It’s A Sin brought the warm, generous and supremely kind Jill Baxter to life, and we all immediately fell in love with her. It’s no surprise that she’s now been cast in some hugely exciting projects from the likes of BBC, Netflix and Apple TV+.” SUKI BERGG, SCRIPTED DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, BBC STUDIOS
8. Emma Raducanu
"In terms of British sporting fairytales, it's hard to remember a more unexpected or tangible success story than Emma Raducanu's journey at the US Open last year. The teenager started the year as world No.345 before rising to No.150 prior to the tournament. She swept aside three opponents in qualifying and won a further seven matches in the tournament itself to become the first British women's singles Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977. Raducanu is the first ever singles qualifier to win that same Grand Slam across any of the majors in the history of the Open Era and the final cherry on the cake is that this was only her second appearance in the main draw of a Slam, having featured at Wimbledon weeks earlier." MICHAEL POTTS, RADIOTIMES.COM SPORTS EDITOR
9. Stephen Graham
“It's been an extraordinary year for Stephen Graham, showcasing his range and skill as an actor. From his heartbreaking, nuanced performance as Tony in Jack Thorne’s Help, to his BAFTA nominated, blistering, tour de force as the chef in Boiling Point, he hasn’t put a foot wrong.” - DAME PIPPA HARRIS, FOUNDER OF NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS
10. The Men's England Euros team
“The 2018 World Cup felt like an awakening for the England men's national team, but Euro 2020 felt like a true arrival onto the world stage. A fresh crop of highly talented hot prospects were added to an already vibrant squad for the delayed 2020 tournament, which took place last summer, and boosted England all the way to their first major tournament final since 1966. Raheem Sterling was England's brightest light and Harry Kane found his footing in the tournament after a muted start, but the cries of 'it's coming home' intensified. England's 2-0 victory over Germany in the Round of 16 was the highlight as the Three Lions made light work of an elite nation in a critical game in front of 90,000 at Wembley. Of course, England went on to lose the final following a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Italy, but they inspired a nation, gave us a superb summer and, with their best years in front of them, football has never seemed closer to home.” MICHAEL POTTS, RADIOTIMES.COM SPORTS EDITOR
SPOTLIGHT ON... 11. Suranne Jones
"It’s an absolute privilege to watch Suranne Jones on the small screen. Jones captured audiences with her gripping portrayal in two very different performances, in two very different dramas – DCI Amy Silva in Vigil and Victoria in I Am Victoria, reinforcing her status as one of the country’s most-loved actors. And, I can't wait to see her light up our screens again as she reprises her role as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack season 2 – not only as an actor but producer too. A big fan." MARINA STORTI, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT NOW TV AND SKY
12. Jed Mercurio
13. Jodie Comer
14. Tom Edge
15. Lee Jung-jae
16. Sean Bean
17. Callum Scott Howells
18. Elizabeth Olsen
19. George Webster
20. Shalom Brune-Franklin
SPOTLIGHT ON... 21. Connor Swindells
"Look out for Connor Swindells in Kudos Productions SAS Rogue Heroes for BBC One. He plays SAS founder member David Stirling in a performance full of courage, passion, daring and sensitivity. Just one of the brilliant and complex SAS men in Steve Knight’s newest series." PETER SALMON, CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER AT ENDEMOL SHINE
22. Jon Snow
SPOTLIGHT ON... 23. Stephen Merchant
"Stephen is the dictionary definition of a Renaissance man. Writer, director, producer, actor and let's not forget, stand-up comedian and co-creator of The Office, one of the greatest ever sitcoms. His is a rare and special talent, in front of and behind the camera, or as our US chums call it, he’s a '360 degree threat'. He has more than earned his place on this year’s list as writer, creator, director and actor in The Outlaws and for his extraordinary performance as Stephen Port in Four Lives. We are incredibly lucky to have someone with Stephen’s talent making his shows in the UK. And the cherry on the cake? He’s incredibly charming, generous of spirit, hugely supportive of new talent and a joy to work with. Vive Le Merchant!" - KENTON ALLEN, CEO BIG TALK PRODUCTIONS
24. Ncuti Gatwa
25. Daisy Haggard
26. Clive Myrie
27. Vicky McClure
28. O Yeong-su
29. Rakhee Thakrar
30. Kate Garraway
31. Matthew Macfadyen
32. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
33. John Whaite
34. Jack Thorne
35. Paul Bettany
36. Alison Hammond
37. Evan Peters
38. Robert Moore
39. AJ Odudu
40. Sophie Willan
41. John Bishop
42. Paige Sandhu
43. Jodie Whittaker
44. Jane Tranter
45. Tom Hiddleston
46. Adil Ray
47. Nida Manzoor
48. Henry Cavill
49. Janette Manrara
50. Harlan Coben
51. Zara McDermott
52. Alex Scott
53. Dua Saleh
54. Bradley Walsh
55. Kadeena Cox
56. Chris Chibnall
57. Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon
58. Anthony Mackie
59. Rose Matafeo
60. Cush Jumbo
61. Ros Atkins
62. Will Poulter
63. Rosario Dawson
64. Shaun Evans
65. Oprah
66. Mo Gilligan
67. Mimi Keene
68. Nicola Walker
69. Sophia Di Martino
70. Bimini Bon Boulash
71. Romesh Ranganathan
72. Munya Chawawa
73. Brian Cox
74. Nadiya Hussain
75. Selena Gomez
76. Jamie Demetriou
77. Mackenzie Crook
78. Cynthia Erivo
79. Sebastian Stan
80. Isabelle Sieb
81. Adam Peaty
82. Samuel Adewunmi
83. Oti Mabuse
84. Brett Goldstein
85. Emily Mortimer
86. Jimmy McGovern
87. Heidi Thomas
88. Olivia Colman
89. Sally Carman
90. Patricia Allison
91. Diane Morgan
92. Peter Jackson
93. Emma Hayes
94. Liberty Poole
95. Martin Compston
96. Jenna Coleman
97. Ant and Dec
98. Natasia Demetriou
99. Anna Maxwell Martin
100. Sandra Oh
RadioTimes.com TV 100 contributors
- Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content
- Peter Salmon, Chief Creative Officer, Endemol Shine
- Damien Timmer, Managing Director, Mammoth Screen
- Dame Pippa Harris, Founder of Neal Street Productions
- Marina Storti, Managing Director, NOW TV, Sky
- Kenton Allen, Chief Executive of Big Talk Productions
- Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky
- Nicola Shindler, television producer and executive, and founder of production company Quay Street Productions
- Kate Harwood, television producer and Managing Director of Euston Films
- Mark Linsey, Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios
- Suki Bergg, Comedy writer
- Anne Mensah, VP Content at Netflix
- Disney+
