20 capital city questions for your next home pub quiz
Time to settle Australia's capital once and for all...
While you can't visit them right now, the world's capital cities are an essential part of any pub quiz - virtual pub quizzes included. So next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger go in-depth into your friend and family's geography knowledge with some preset questions on the world's capitals.
RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to capital cities for you to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 countries with somewhat obscure capital cities. Answers are below - try not to cheat...
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Name the capital city of each of the following countries:
- What is the capital of Australia?
- What is the capital of Brazil?
- What is the capital of Burkina Faso?
- What is the capital of the Bahamas?
- What is the capital of Belarus?
- What is the capital of Columbia?
- What is the capital of Croatia?
- What is the capital of Cuba?
- What is the capital of Ethiopia?
- What is the capital of Canada?
- What is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina?
- What is the capital of Bulgaria?
- What is the capital of Chile?
- What is the capital of El Salvador?
- What is the capital of Haiti?
- What is the capital of Hungary?
- What is the capital of Iceland?
- What is the capital of India?
- What is the capital of Indonesia?
- What is the capital of Iran?
Answers
- Canberra
- Brasilia
- Ouagadougou
- Nassau
- Minsk
- Bogota
- Zagreb
- Havana
- Addis Ababa
- Ottawa
- Sarajevo
- Sofia
- Santiago
- San Salvador
- Port au Prince
- Budapest
- Reykjavik
- New Delhi
- Jakarta
- Tehran
