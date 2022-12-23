25 tie breaker questions for your home pub quiz
Are your friends and family getting similar scores? It's time to settle things once and for all...
Pub quizzes are always at their best when the scores are close, but there are those times when it's just too close to call, and two or more individuals or teams wind up in a draw. What should you do then?
Have no fear, RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to tie breakers you can use at your next gathering – read on for 25 impossible questions! Answers below – no cheating…
And once you’re done, why not test our your trivia knowledge with our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Here are 25 tough tiebreakers - closest answer wins...
Tie breaker quiz questions
- How long was the Titanic?
- For how many months was Queen Victoria on the throne?
- How many minutes long is 1972 gangster epic The Godfather?
- How many stars are on the Brazilian flag?
- How wide is the Golden Gate Bridge?
- According to the UN, how many countries are there in Africa?
- How many British fighter planes were shot down during the Battle of Britain?
- What percentage of Earth's surface is covered in water?
- In miles, how long is the line that can you draw with an HB pencil before it runs out?
- How many days had Great British Train Robber Ronnie Biggs been on the run for when he returned to the UK in 2001?
- How many post offices are there in India?
- How high is the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world?
- What is the seating capacity of the O2 Arena?
- What is Usain Bolt's top recorded speed?
- What is Samuel L Jackson's birthday?
- How many bathrooms are in the White House?
- In which year did the European Economic Community become the European Union?
- How many zeroes are in a Googol?
- How many episodes of Friends were made?
- What is the circumference of the Earth?
- How long in minutes would it take to watch the entire extended cuts of The Lord of the Rings trilogy?
- How tall in feet are the letters of the Hollywood sign?
- As of The Power of The Doctor, which aired in October 2022, how many episodes of Doctor Who have aired?
- How tall is Mount Everest in metres?
- How many songs did The Beatles record in total?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tie breaker quiz answers
- 269m
- 763 months
- 178 minutes
- 27
- 27 metres
- 54
- 1,023
- 71%
- 35 miles
- 13,068
- 155,015
- 828m
- 20,000
- 27.8mph
- 21st December 1948
- 35
- 1993
- 100
- 236
- 24,901 miles (or 40,075km)
- 686 minutes
- 45 feet
- 871
- 8,849 metres
213
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers
- Reality TV questions and answers
- Eurovision questions and answers
- Sitcom questions and answers
- Royal family questions and answers
For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.