Pub Quizzes and Harry Potter are two of the nation's favourite pastimes, and now thanks to the magic of the internet virtual quizzes are more popular than ever. So next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some fellow Potterheads, it's time to see what they really know about The Boy Who Lived.

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to Harry Potter to see if your friends know their Horcruxes from their Hufflepuffs – read on for 20 questions for your next online quiz! Answers below – no cheating…