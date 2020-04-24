20 Breaking Bad questions for your home pub quiz
Looking for pub quiz questions on your favourite TV shows? Try out RadioTimes.com's Breaking Bad questions and answers to wow your friends
Breaking Bad remains a masterpiece, a work of art, a momentous feat of television, and its popularity has only soared following the hugely popular Better Call Saul prequel series and El Camino sequel film.
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman stunned everyone for seasons on end, but how much do you remember from their adventures – and misadventures.
Questions
- How many episodes of Breaking Bad were aired?
- Which year was Breaking Bad first aired?
- What is Gus Fring's henchman Mike's surname?
- What does DEA stand for?
- Which area of science does Walt teach at school?
- The highest-rated episode on IMDB – scoring a perfect 10/10 with over 110,000 votes – shares its name with the work of famous poet Percy Shelley. Name it.
- Name the plant Walt used to poison a child.
- Which food does Walt infamously throw onto the roof of his house?
- Name the famous author of the book Hank reads to discover Walt's true identity.
- What is the name of Skinny Pete's accomplice?
- Gus Fring's meth Superlab is based underneath a warehouse. What does the above-ground business specialise in?
- Which Star Wars director directed arguably the most polarising episode in the entire series 'Fly'?
- What nickname does Jesse give to the RV he uses with Walt to cook meth?
- What is Gus Fring's nationality?
- Name the actor who plays Walt Jr.
- Two elements from the periodic table – Br and Ba – are used in the Breaking Bad title image. Name the elements.
- Which colour is commonly associated with Marie Schrader throughout the show?
- Name the infant daughter of Walt and Skyler White.
- Lydia Rodarte-Quayle was the Head of Logistics at which fictional global conglomerate with ties to Gus Fring and used to ship Walt's product across the world?
- Complete the iconic Walt phrase: "You clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger! A guy opens his door and gets shot and you think that of me? No. I am ____!”
Tiebreaker: How many times does Jesse use the word 'bitch' during the entire run of the show?
Answers
- 62
- 2008
- Ehrmantraut
- Drug Enforcement Agency
- Chemistry
- Ozymandias
- Lily of the valley
- Pizza
- Walt Whitman
- Badger
- Laundry
- Rian Johnson
- The Krystal Ship
- Chilean
- RJ Mitte
- Bromine, Barium
- Purple
- Holly
- Madrigal
- The one who knocks
Tiebreaker: 54
