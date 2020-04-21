30 film questions for your home pub quiz

With everyone stuck indoors and the local Wetherspoons no longer an option, for many of us, the weekly pub quiz has moved to Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts and House Party.

Advertisement

That being said, designing a round sounds easier than it looks and although the lack of commute has freed up some time, you don’t necessarily want to spend it trawling through Google for film trivia!

So we’ve done it for you! RadioTimes.com is here with 30 film questions and answers that you can whip out during your next quiz session!

Have another virtual quiz you need to prepare for? Check out our music pub quiz or TV pub quiz and film tagline pub quiz.

Questions

What year was the first Toy Story film released in cinemas? Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator? Which three films make up what is known as the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy? Who directed Parasite – the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture? Which Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parr (Elastigirl) in The Incredibles? Name the 2015 film spinoff to the Rocky series starring Michael B. Jordan. Meryl Streep won a Best Actress BAFTA for which 2011 political drama? BD Wong voices Captain Li Shang in the animated musical Mulan, but which 70’s teen heartthrob provided the character’s singing voice? Which actor broke two toes whilst filming The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers? Name the three movies in which Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred together. Which British actor plays Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019)? What is the name of John Goodman’s character in The Big Lebowski? Which colour pill does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Name the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film caused the North Korean government to threaten action against the United States? What type of car does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Back To The Future? Which Catastrophe star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place? Which 2019 film won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this year? What does Bridget Jones name her baby in the film series’s third instalment? Who sang the theme for 2015 Bond film Spectre? In 1994 romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral, whose funeral does the group attend? Who plays the titular role in 2018 superhero film Black Panther? Which US comedian wrote and directed Get Out and Us? What is the name of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet? What is the name of the second James Bond film? What is the name of the spell used by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to make their feathers fly? What happens to Chihiro’s parents in the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away? In ‘90s romcom Clueless, who plays Josh Lucas – Cher Horowitz’s ex-step-brother? How many Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio won?

Advertisement

Answers