20 Doctor Who questions for your home pub quiz
Quizzers of the universe, please attend carefully...
As the nation retreats indoors during lockdown, there's one thing keeping us all connected - the new trend of virtual pub quizzing, with separated families and friends joining together online to have fun, learn new things and - most crucially of all - show off just how much random trivia they've picked up over the years.
Of course, though, sloping off to a quiz night at your local pub is easier than putting one together yourself - which is why here at RadioTimes.com we've been putting together lists of pub quiz questions on a variety of topics to help make your evenings fun and full of useless knowledge.
This time, we've pulled together a list of Doctor Who pub quiz questions for you, dragged from all corners of time and space (well, the TV series anyway) to test your mettle. Just think of it as Whoniversity Challenge.
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
For now, let's get cracking. Allons-y!
More like this
Questions
- Name every actor to portray the Doctor in the Doctor Who TV series since 2005 (First Name and Last Name).
- The Ice Warriors come from which planet?
- Which EastEnders actor did NOT appear in the 1993 Doctor Who special Dimensions in Time? Pam St Clement/Leslie Grantham/Mike Reid/Wendy Richard
- Which Doctor has the line “900 years of time and space, and I’ve never been slapped by someone’s mother.”
- What interrupted the first Christopher Eccleston story Rose upon its first TV transmission?
- What was the Doctor’s nickname while at the Prydonian Academy on Gallifrey?
- What were the last words spoken by the Tenth Doctor before he regenerated?
- The Doctor has which 'type; of TARDIS?
- Which classic Doctor has encountered the Cybermen, but never had a Cyberman story of their own?
- Complete the following news quote from 2010 "Since the new Doctor Who aired, we have seen a dramatic rise in ___ sales, in the last month sales have increased by 94 percent.”
- What is the home planet of the Slitheen, and how – exactly – do you spell it?
- In 2008 an episode of Doctor Who included two guest stars who would later be cast in main roles on the series. Who were they? (Bonus point - what's the name of the episode?)
- Who did Colin Baker play in Doctor Who before he took on the role of the Sixth Doctor?
- How many operators is the TARDIS designed to have?
- What was the name of the school where the Doctor was working undercover in 2006’s School Reunion?
- In 2013’s Time of the Doctor, what is the name of the poem Clara reads the Doctor from a Christmas Cracker?
- What magazine did series companion Sarah Jane Smith work for?
- How much did the TARDIS used in the 2005 series fetch when it was auctioned in 2010? (Point for closest answer if no one guesses exactly)
- Which of the following is not a Doctor Who alien: Krillitane, Jagrafess, Flummox, Toclafane, Atraxi
- What was the name of the fictional council estate where Billie Piper's Rose Tyler lived?
Answers
- Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whitaker, John Hurt, Jo Martin, David Bradley.
- Mars
- Leslie Grantham
- The Ninth Doctor/Christopher Eccleston
- The sound of Graham Norton hosting Strictly Dance Fever
- Theta Sigma
- “I don’t want to go.”
- A Type 40
- Jon Pertwee/The Third Doctor
- Bow tie
- Raxacoricofallapatorius
- Peter Capaldi and Karen Gillan in Fires of Pompeii
- Commander Maxil in Arc of Infinity
- Six
- Deffrey Vale
- Thoughts on a Clock
- Metropolitan magazine
- £10,800
- Flummox (actually from Dr Seuss)
- The Powell Estate
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- Tie breaker quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers
- Reality TV quiz questions and answers
- Eurovision quiz questions and answers
- Sitcom quiz questions and answers
- Royal family questions and answers
- Emmerdale quiz questions and answers
- EastEnders quiz questions and answers