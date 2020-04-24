As the nation retreats indoors during lockdown, there's one thing keeping us all connected - the new trend of virtual pub quizzing, with separated families and friends joining together online to have fun, learn new things and - most crucially of all - show off just how much random trivia they've picked up over the years.

Advertisement

Of course, though, sloping off to a quiz night at your local pub is easier than putting one together yourself - which is why here at RadioTimes.com we've been putting together lists of pub quiz questions on a variety of topics to help make your evenings fun and full of useless knowledge.