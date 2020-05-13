20 history trivia quiz questions and answers to test your knowledge
Every quiz needs a history round - we've turned back time to kick off your virtual pub visit!
The nation is quizzing more than ever these days, and everyone knows the history round is a staple of the classic pub quiz. So start thinking old-school next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger - do your friends know their Kings and Queens?
RadioTimes.com is here with your history round covered for your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions and answers on medieval battles, American Presidents and arctic expeditions. Answers are underneath - but only when you've finished...
Hear ye, hear ye - let the questions begin...
History Quiz Questions
- As recently dramatised in a critically acclaimed miniseries, what year did the Chernobyl disaster occur?
- Who was Lord Mayor of London four times between 1397 and 1419, and the inspiration for a classic English folk tale?
- Who was the second President of the United States?
- Who was the only one of Henry VIII's wives to receive a Queen's funeral?
- Which British archaeologist discovered Tutankhamun's tomb?
- Who was the leader of Britain's ill-fated Antarctic expedition which was one of the first to reach the South Pole in 1912?
- In which European country was there a civil war between 1946 and 1949?
- Which 13th Century Scottish knight did Mel Gibson portray in Braveheart?
- Which war was fought in South Africa between 1899 and 1902?
- In which country did the Second World War Battles of El Alamein take place?
- Who discovered the wreckage of the Titanic?
- What year did the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster take place?
- What year was the Magna Carta signed?
- Which British King suffered from a stammer, as portrayed by Colin Firth in The King's Speech?
- What was the name of the ship that brought news of the Battle of Trafalgar to Britain?
- Which pilot famously fought in the Battle of Britain with two artificial legs?
- When did the Korean War end?
- Which real-life American frontiersman did Leonardo DiCaprio portray in The Revenant?
- Which ship is notorious for experiencing the bloodiest mutiny in British naval history? (Hint - it's also the name of a Harry Potter character)
- Who discovered penicillin?
History Quiz Answers
- 1986
- Richard (Dick) Whittington
- John Adams
- Jane Seymour
- Howard Carter
- Robert F. Scott
- Greece
- William Wallace
- Second Boer War (Allow Boer War)
- Egypt
- Robert Ballard
- 1986
- 1215
- King George VI
- HMS Pickle
- Douglas Bader
- It didn't - an armistice was signed in 1953 but the two countries are still technically at war
- Hugh Glass
- HMS Hermione
- Alexander Fleming
