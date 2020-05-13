The nation is quizzing more than ever these days, and everyone knows the history round is a staple of the classic pub quiz. So start thinking old-school next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger - do your friends know their Kings and Queens?

RadioTimes.com is here with your history round covered for your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions and answers on medieval battles, American Presidents and arctic expeditions. Answers are underneath - but only when you've finished...