But while we wait to find out what the future holds, it's never a bad time to reflect on the history of the incredible franchise stemming from Ian Fleming's novels – especially given we recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the publication of the first book Casino Royale .

We're approaching two years since Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 was released in cinemas, and we're still no closer to knowing which actor is in line to replace him as the most iconic spy in fiction.

With that in mind, we've devised a James Bond pub quiz – themed around 30 fiendishly difficult questions related to 007.

All questions and answers are below – from RadioTimes.com with love...

And once you're done, why not try our TV quiz, film quiz, music quiz or sport quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

Who is the only singer to perform more than one James Bond theme? How many directors of James Bond films have been American? Barbara Broccoli and who else currently control the Bond film franchise? Who played the Bond girl Dominique 'Domino' Derval in Thunderball? Which actor was reportedly the first choice of Casino Royale director Martin Campbell for the role of 007 before Daniel Craig was cast? What two objects mysteriously vanish at the start of The Spy Who Loved Me? Desmond Llewelyn played Q in all but one film between From Russia with Love in 1963 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999. Which film did he not appear in during that time? In The Living Daylights, who plays KGB head, General Leonid Pushkin? How many actors have played Miss Moneypenny in official James Bond films? Which official Bond film has the lowest critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes? What are the names of Blofeld's henchmen played by Bruce Glover and Putter Smith in Diamonds Are Forever? The opening scene of Spectre takes place at what cultural festival? What is the name of the fictional island on which Dr No had his headquarters? A the end of No Time to Die, M reads the following quote: "The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time." Which American writer first coined that line? Which Bond villain famously had a third nipple? A key confrontation in From Russia with Love takes place on what iconic train? Which was the first Bond theme song to win the Oscar for Best Original Song? Which actor plays Felix Leiter in Casino Royale? In Moonraker, what is the name of the woman who Jaws falls in love with? Roger Moore utters the line "He always did have an inflated opinion of himself" after killing which Bond villain? Which Bond film takes its name from the Jamaican estate where Ian Fleming wrote the novels? Ursula Andress famously played Honey Ryder in Dr No – but which other Bond girl has she technically played? What name does Auric Goldfinger give to his operation to infiltrate Fort Knox? What is the name of the MI6 agent played by Gemma Arterton in Quantum of Solace? Who recently became the first woman to publish an official James Bond novel? Which Bond film holds the record for containing the highest number of deaths? Who is responsible for creating the iconic gun barrel opening sequence that begins each Bond film? In No Time to Die, what is the name of James Bond and Madeleine Swann's daughter? What are the names of the screenwriting pair who worked on all seven Bond films between The World Is Not Enough and No Time to Die? What is the name of the gyrocopter Bond flies in You Only Live Twice?

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Answers

Shirley Bassey 1 – just Cary Fukunaga, who helmed No Time to Die Michael G Wilson Claudine Auger Henry Cavill A British and a Soviet ballistic-missile submarine Live and Let Die John Rhys-Davies 4 – Lois Maxwell, Caroline Bliss, Samantha Bond and Naomie Harris A View to a Kill Mr Wint and Mr Kidd Day of the Dead Crab Key Jack London Francisco Scaramanga The Orient Express Skyfall Jeffrey Wright Dolly Dr Kananga, in Live and Let Die GoldenEye Vesper Lynd, in the 1967 parody version of Casino Royale Operation Grand Slam Strawberry Fields Kim Sherwood You Only Live Twice Maurice Binder Mathilde Neal Purvis and Robert Wade Little Nellie

Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:

James Bond films are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay £8.99 per month after that.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.