Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Quizzes
  3. 65 sport questions and answers for your home pub quiz
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

65 sport questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Need to make a sport pub quiz but don't know where to start? We have you covered with 65 questions to baffle your mates.

England Ben Stokes

Published:

Sport fans around the country might not have been able to enter any stadiums recently, but while we wait for supporters to be let back into grounds there’s still been plenty of sport to take in on TV.

Advertisement

And another sport-related activity that can help keep you occupied through yet another lockdown is our sport-themed pub quiz, which you can use to test the knowledge of friends and family on your next video call.

With questions on everything from football to Formula 1, rowing to rugby union, we’ve got a little bit of something for everyone – but who will emerge victorious as your sports pub quiz champion?

Once you’ve finished, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, or music quiz? Plus there’s many, many more questions available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

On your marks, get set, go!

Sport Quiz Questions

  1. Who was the top scorer in the 2019/20 Premier League season?
  2. Jurgen Klopp began his manegeral career ayt which German club?
  3. Which female tennis player has won the highest number of Grand Slams?
  4. Tiger Woods won his first major in over a decade at which 2019 tournament?
  5. Which footballer has scored the most goals in World Cup history?
  6. In which year did Roger Federer win his first Wimbledon title?
  7. Who is the only player to have scored in the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Conference, FA Cup, League Cup, Football League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup?
  8. Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One World Driver’s title in 2020, but what is the name of his Mercedes teammate who came second?
  9. Who is the highest run-scorer of all time in International cricket?
  10. What does WWE stand for?
  11. Who stepped down as manager of the England Women’s national football team in January 2021?
  12. What sport has been played by Eve Muirhead and David Murdoch?
  13. Frankie Dettori won seven races out of seven races at which UK horse racing course in 1995?
  14. In which sport do teams compete to win the Stanley Cup?
  15. What is Usain Bolt’s blistering 100m world record time?
  16. Which famous football manager once said: “I wouldn’t say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one”?
  17. Did Team GB win more medals in total at London 2012 or Rio 2016?
  18. The first FIFA World Cup was held in which year? (Bonus point for the host nation)
  19. England won the 2003 Rugby World Cup thanks to an iconic drop goal from Jonny Wilkinson. How many points did England score in the match?
  20. How many MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor lost during his career?
  21. In American Football, how many points do you score for a touchdown?
  22. Which country are the current Netball World Cup Champions?
  23. The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox play which sport?
  24. In which year did England manager Gareth Southgate hit the headlines for missing an important penalty against the Germans?
  25. Which two Formula 1 drivers have both won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award twice?
  26. Which sports presenter is credited with devising Mo Farah’s celebratory ‘Mobot’ dance?
  27. How many Olympic gold medals did rower Steve Redgrave win?
  28. True or false: Ultimate Frisbee (also known as ‘Ultimate’) is an international sport
  29. What colour medal did diver Tom Daley win at London 2012?
  30. Who is the current captain of the England Women’s Football team?
  31. Which cricket club plays at The Oval?
  32. Modern pentathlon involves running, shooting and horse riding. Which other two sports are featured?
  33. Usain Bolt is still the fastest man in the world, running 100m in 9.58 seconds. In which year did he set that record?
  34. Jessica Ennis-Hill competed for Great Britain in which sport?
  35. Which country’s rugby team is called The Springboks?
  36. Who is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer?
  37. In which outdoor sport would you need a stick, a puck and a mouthguard?
  38. The Fosbury Flop is a technique used in which sport?
  39. Who won more caps for England: Wayne Rooney or David Beckham?
  40. True or false: Skateboarding was due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020
  41. Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon last year when she beat Venus Williams. How old was Gauff?
  42. Which English Football League team was given the nickname The Gas?
  43. What is Muhammad Ali’s real name?
  44. What is the biggest capacity cricket ground in England?
  45. Complete the name of the current NBA champions: Toronto _____.
  46. Did Cristiano Ronaldo score more goals or play more games for Real Madrid in all competitions?
  47. Which course is The Masters golf tournament held?
  48. Name the three players to win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot.
  49. In rugby union, who is England Men’s all-time top try scorer?
  50. How many balls are in total are there on the table at the start of a game of snooker?
  51. At which Olympics did Kelly Holmes win two gold medals?
  52. In which sport is 180 deemed a perfect score?
  53. Which of these is not a real sport: a) footgolf b) hand rounders c) chess boxing
  54. In which sport do competitors refer to ‘catching a crab’?
  55. Which sport, played on ice, did the nation suddenly become obsessed with when the GB women’s team won gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics?
  56. Which sport involves tucks and pikes?
  57. Who has won more grand slam tennis titles: Serena Williams or Roger Federer?
  58. Jade Jones took home gold for Team GB in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Which sport does she compete in?
  59. Which England footballer was famously never given a yellow card?
  60. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks play which sport?
  61. In cricket, what is the The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method?
  62. Which 2012 Olympic event recorded record crowd noises of 114 decibels?
  63. Before Andy Murray, who was the last British tennis player to win a men’s singles Grand Slam tournament?
  64. After retiring from professional cycling, what other sport did Bradley Wiggins briefly attempt to make a career in?
  65. Where is the next Olympic Games set to take place?

Tiebreaker (if needed!) What is the highest speed ever recorded by a Formula 1 car during a Grand Prix?

Sport Quiz Answers

  1. Jamie Vardy (with 23 goals)
  2. Mainz 05
  3. Margaret Court (24)
  4. The Masters
  5. Miroslav Klose
  6. 2003
  7. Gary Hooper
  8. Valtteri Bottas
  9. Sachin Tendulkar
  10. World Wrestling Entertainment
  11. Phil Neville
  12. Curling
  13. Ascot
  14. Ice hockey (NHL)
  15. 9.58 seconds
  16. Brian Clough
  17. Rio 2016 (67 – compared to 65 at London 2012)
  18. 1930 (Uruguay)
  19. 20
  20. Four
  21. 6
  22. New Zealand
  23. Baseball
  24. 1996 – it was the semi finals of the European Championships
  25. Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill
  26. Clare Balding – she suggested it on sports panel show A League of Their Own
  27. 5
  28. True!
  29. Bronze
  30. Steph Houghton
  31. Surrey County Cricket Club
  32. Fencing and swimming
  33. 2009
  34. Heptathlon
  35. South Africa
  36. Alan Shearer
  37. Hockey
  38. High jump
  39. Wayne Rooney – he won 120, Becks won 115.
  40. True, alongside karate, surfing and sport climbing.
  41. 15
  42. Bristol Rovers
  43. Cassius Clay
  44. Lord’s
  45. Raptors
  46. More goals
  47. Augusta National Golf Club
  48. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  49. Rory Underwood
  50. 22
  51. Athens (2004)
  52. Darts
  53. b) hand rounders
  54. Rowing
  55. Curling
  56. Diving
  57. Serena Williams
  58. Taekwondo
  59. Gary Lineker
  60. Basketball
  61. A mathematical formulation designed to calculate the target score for the team batting second in a limited overs cricket match interrupted by weather or other circumstances
    /calculating the score required to win in a rain affected game of cricket/ which team wins, should the game be affected by rain
  62. Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s victory over British contender Natasha Jonas in the semi-finals
  63. Fred Perry
  64. Rowing
  65. Tokyo

Tiebreaker: 231.523mph (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)

Advertisement

Want something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Lord of the Rings

55 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Sex Education Season 1 (Netflix)

55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz (updated)

Screenshot, University Challenge

“It’s Brandon vs Wang”: Viewers react to BBC Two’s University Challenge finale

Coldplay: a Head Full of Dreams; Trafalgar Releasing; JH

45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz