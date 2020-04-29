With the news taking a break from Brexit and the General Election done and dusted, politics can return to the pub quiz rotation without the risk of a fight breaking out. So from a safe distance over House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, see what your friends and family know about Parliament's long and varied history...

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to politics you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…