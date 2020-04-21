Accessibility Links

30 sport questions for your home pub quiz

Need to make a sport pub quiz but don't know where to start? We have you covered with 30 questions to baffle your mates

Never before has the nation been so enthused for a grand old pub quiz but who really wants to put in the effort to make them?

Well, RadioTimes.com apparently! As the country we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to with a head-scratching sport quiz ready to deploy on your friends, family and just about anyone who fancies getting involved.

From football to Formula 1, from rugby union to snooker, we’ve got a little bit of something for everyone – but who will emerge victorious as your sports pub quiz champion?

Check out our list of potential questions and answers below… and then play our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz and music pub quiz!

Questions

  1. How many points did Liverpool record in the 2019/20 Premier League season before football was postponed?
  2. Name the only football team to sack Sir Alex Ferguson as a manager.
  3. How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open?
  4. Which team has won more trophies since the first Ryder Cup golf tournament in 1927 – USA or Great Britain/Europe?
  5. Which international team currently sits top of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings? (April 2020)
  6. In which year did American Football star Tom Brady win his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots?
  7. Who is the only player to have scored in the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Conference, FA Cup, League Cup, Football League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup?
  8. Who is the last non-British, non-German Formula 1 driver to win the World Driver’s title?
  9. Eoin Morgan set the record for number of sixes in a one-day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. How many sixes did he hit?
  10. Which WWE superstar did Tyson Fury wrestle in 2019?
  11. Who is the top scorer for the England Women’s national football team?
  12. In which sport would competitors use a piece of equipment known as a foil?
  13. Frankie Vettori won seven races out of seven races at which UK horse racing course in 1995?
  14. In which sport do teams compete to win the Stanley Cup?
  15. What is Usain Bolt’s blistering 100m world record time?
  16. Which famous football manager once said: “I wouldn’t say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one”?
  17. Did Team GB win more medals in total at London 2012 or Rio 2016?
  18. The first FIFA World Cup was held in which year? (Bonus point for the host nation)
  19. England won the 2003 Rugby World Cup thanks to an iconic drop goal from Jonny Wilkinson. How many points did England score in the match?
  20. How many MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor lost during his career?
  21. Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon last year when she beat Venus Williams. How old was Gauff?
  22. Which English Football League team was given the nickname The Gas?
  23. What is Muhammad Ali’s real name?
  24. What is the biggest capacity cricket ground in England?
  25. Complete the name of the current NBA champions: Toronto _____.
  26. Did Cristiano Ronaldo score more goals or play more games for Real Madrid in all competitions?
  27. Which course is The Masters golf tournament held?
  28. Name the three players to win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot.
  29. In rugby union, who is England Men’s all-time top try scorer?
  30. How many balls are in total are there on the table at the start of a game of snooker?

Tiebreaker (if needed!) What is the highest speed ever recorded by a Formula 1 car during a Grand Prix?

Answers

  1. 82
  2. St Mirren
  3. 12
  4. USA (26 – compared to Britain and Europe’s combined total of 14)
  5. Belgium
  6. 2002
  7. Gary Hooper
  8. Kimi Raikkonen (2007)
  9. 17
  10. Braun Strowman
  11. Kelly Smith
  12. Fencing
  13. Ascot
  14. Ice hockey (NHL)
  15. 9.58 seconds
  16. Brian Clough
  17. Rio 2016 (67 – compared to 65 at London 2012)
  18. 1930 (Uruguay)
  19. 20
  20. Four
  21. 15
  22. Bristol Rovers
  23. Cassius Clay
  24. Lord’s
  25. Raptors
  26. More goals
  27. Augusta National Golf Club
  28. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  29. Rory Underwood
  30. 22
Tiebreaker: 231.523mph (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)

