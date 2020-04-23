General knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

There was a time when pub quizzes usually took place in pubs.

Advertisement

But as we’re all now in a slightly different swing of things, it’s become extremely popular of an evening (or in the day, we’re not judging) to organise a cheeky pub quiz on your favourite video chat. Whether it’s Google Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, House Party or Facebook Messenger, the sound of quizzing and laughter is currently reverberating around the internet as the grey matter is flexed and fun had.

But for every quiz, there must be a quizmaster – and for every quizmaster, there must be questions!

So, if it is your turn to host the quiz, we’re here for you with a general knowledge quiz (and answers) that will get the party started wherever you’re hosting your event…

Let’s quiz…

Music

Questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis have an older brother, what’s his name? Name the song and the artist for the following lyric: “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind, thinking I can see through this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what year did The Beatles split up? What nationality is pop superstar Justin Bieber?

Answers

Paul Gallagher Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Canadian

Click for our full music pub quiz

TV

Questions

Which girl group performed during the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 in the UK? In what year did Coronation Street first air on ITV? How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there? What is the highest-rated TV series on the IMDB Top 250 TV series list? Which British TV show recorded the largest audience for a single episode with over 30 million viewers?

Answers

The Spice Girls 1960 73 Breaking Bad Eastenders (on Christmas Day 1986)

Click for our full TV pub quiz

Film

Questions

What is the highest-grossing box office film of all time? Russell Crowe turned down the role of which character in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy? How many films have Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in together? Name the film which boasts the famous line: “You can’t handle the truth!” What is the first word spoken in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back?

Answers

Avengers: Endgame Aragorn Two (Titanic, Revolutionary Road) A Few Good Men Echo

Click for our full film pub quiz

Sport

Questions

Which city will host the 2028 Olympic Games? How many goals did England score (excluding penalty shoot-outs) at the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes inspired England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest number of runs in the match for England? How many different teams have won the Premier League since the start of the inaugural season in 1992/93? In tennis, who has won more Women’s Singles Grand Slam titles – Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams?

Answers

Los Angeles 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Serena Williams

Click for our full sport pub quiz

Netflix

Questions

Name the actress who plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. Making A Murderer (season 1) was released on Netflix in which year? Which US state was Joe Exotic a.k.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based? How many actresses played the part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown so far (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Doctor Who star played the role of a villain in Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones?

Answers

Millie Bobby Brown 2015 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Click for our full Netflix pub quiz

Disney

Questions

Which film was released in UK cinemas first – Lion King or Toy Story? Christian Bale made his voice-acting debut in which animated Disney film? How many Pirates of the Caribbean films have been released? Pedro Pascal stars as the lead character in which original Disney+ series? In Monsters Inc. what is Sulley’s full name?

Answers

Lion King Pocahontas Five The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

Click for our full Disney pub quiz

Soaps

Questions

In which fictional town is Coronation Street set in? Who shot Phil Mitchell in an iconic 2001 Eastenders storyline? Which iconic soap character lost his first wife to electrocution by hair dryer? Which year did the first episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What is the name of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

Weatherfield Lisa Shaw Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Click for our full soaps pub quiz

Geography

Questions

What is the largest landlocked country in the world by size? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? If you completed the Three Peaks challenge, which three UK mountains would you have climbed? Which UK city is situated further west – Bristol or Edinburgh? How many countries are there in the region of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations)

Answers

Kazakhstan New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44

Click for our full geography pub quiz

James Bond

Questions

How many actors have played the role of James Bond? What is the top grossing James Bond film to date? Which year was Daniel Craig’s first Bond film released? Name Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which famous artist recorded the theme song for Goldeneye?

Answers

Nine Skyfall 2006 (Casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Click for our full James Bond pub quiz

History

Questions

Which year did the Vietnam War start? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, followed by Queen Victoria – but who is third? Which two houses were involved in the War of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s last wife? Which year did the European Union first introduce the Euro as currency?

Answers

1955 George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Marvel

Questions

How many infinity stones are there? What was the first film to be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Natasha Romanova is the real name of which superhero? What is the highest-grossing Marvel movie without the word ‘Avengers’ in the title?

Answers

Six Iron Man (2008) Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Black Widow Black Panther

Click for our full Marvel pub quiz

Sci Fi

Questions

What is the highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise featuring the word ‘Alien’? Which famous actor pulled out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when he discovered that non-union actors were being used? In Star Trek: The Original Series, who was Captain in the pilot episode before Captain Kirk? When the Doctor first meets a young Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her back garden, what food does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Back To The Future?

Answers

Alien: Covenant Gary Oldman (had agreed to be the voice of General Grievous) Captain Pike Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter

Questions

Name Ron Weasley’s parents. What position does Harry play on the Quidditch team? Who is Fluffy? What is the longest Harry Potter film? (Non-extended versions) What is the effect of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Molly and Arthur Weasley Seeker Three-headed dog Chamber of Secrets (161 minutes) Removes memories

Click for our full Harry Potter pub quiz

Football

Questions

Name the three players who share a record for most Premier League red cards (8). Which English Football League team holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the fastest goal in Premier League history after just 7.69 seconds? What is the official name of the original FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? How many nations were scheduled to host games at Euro 2020 before its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton Town Shane Long (for Southampton against Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Film anagrams

Questions

beanbag mints frog had teeth poetic inn think legion end of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Finding Nemo

Click for our full film anagrams pub quiz

Comedy

Questions

The six main stars of Friends appeared in all 236 episodes. Who is the next most regular character to appear in the show? In which year did the original UK version of The Office air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s real first name at birth? What is Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Big Bang Theory? Name the five ingredients demanded by one of Basil Fawlty’s guests to make the infamous Waldorf Salad.

Answers

Gunther (151 episodes) 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise

Click for our full comedy anagrams pub quiz

Literature

Questions

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s classic 1936 novel Gone With the Wind? Which Stephen King novel takes place mostly in the fictional Overlook Hotel? What do Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What is the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Hunger Games book series?

Answers

Ba! Ba! Black Sheep The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science

Questions

Which planet is nearest the sun? What part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? How many elements are in the periodic table? Where is the smallest bone in the human body located? How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Mercury Leaf 118 Ear 3

Food and Drink

Questions

Name the hottest chilli pepper in the world. Which soft drink is commonly associated with Scotland? According to McDonalds’ official website, how many calories does a regular Big Mac contain? (Accept to the nearest 10) What are the two main ingredients of a Dark and Stormy cocktail? Name the 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off.

Answers

Carolina Reaper Irn-Bru 508 Dark rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton)

Click for our full food and drink pub quiz

Technology

Questions

With over 222 million units sold, what is Apple’s highest-selling iPhone model? In which year was the Microsoft XP operating system released? Elon Musk is the CEO of which global brand. What does GIF stand for? In which year was the Nintendo 64 released in Europe?

Answers

Advertisement