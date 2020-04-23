Love it or loathe it, everyone knows that aa good pub quiz isn't complete without one essential thing - the anagram round. And with virtual quizzes popping up all over the place through House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Messenger, anagrams are going to become all the more common.

Advertisement

To give you a headstart RadioTimes.com is here with an anagram round devoted to films you can use next time you host an online gathering. Here are 30 scrambled movie titles - make sure you don't peek at the answers underneath...

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Anagrams

  1. In Attic
  2. 2 Deal 8 Trays
  3. Chopys
  4. Corky
  5. He that forged
  6. That Deep Red
  7. Ham Is Thiner
  8. Wheat Odor Fizz
  9. Cub Flight
  10. Respect
  11. OK Nile Thing
  12. Votes in UK
  13. Damp Siren
  14. His Drill Scents
  15. Mat Ban
  16. El Law
  17. God Ol Leafs
  18. The Carb Plank
  19. Pair Jars Suck
  20. Rum Pet Frogs
  21. Not Pug
  22. Wheel Loan
  23. Throat Perry
  24. Gather Seven
  25. React Monk
  26. Heights Inn
  27. Stroll
  28. Regards Cotton
  29. Squid Dice USA
  30. War Nod

Answers

More like this
Advertisement
  1. Titanic
  2. 28 Days Later
  3. Psycho
  4. Rocky
  5. The Godfather
  6. The Departed
  7. The Irishman
  8. The Wizard of Oz
  9. Fight Club
  10. Spectre
  11. The Lion King
  12. Knives Out
  13. Spider-Man
  14. Schindler's List
  15. Batman
  16. Wall E
  17. Goodfellas
  18. Black Panther
  19. Jurassic Park
  20. Forrest Gump
  21. Top Gun
  22. Halloween
  23. Harry Potter
  24. The Avengers
  25. Rocketman
  26. The Shining
  27. Trolls
  28. Doctor Strange
  29. Suicide Squad
  30. Onward
Streaming services we think you might like...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement