Love it or loathe it, everyone knows that aa good pub quiz isn't complete without one essential thing - the anagram round. And with virtual quizzes popping up all over the place through House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Messenger, anagrams are going to become all the more common.

To give you a headstart RadioTimes.com is here with an anagram round devoted to films you can use next time you host an online gathering. Here are 30 scrambled movie titles - make sure you don't peek at the answers underneath...