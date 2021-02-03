55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz (updated)

TV has been our saviour during the pandemic, with many of bingeing on boxsets and revisiting classics whilst stuck inside.

With that in mind, you can’t go wrong with a TV topic for your next Zoom quiz, if you’re not suffering from trivia fatigue already.

To save you from spending hours coming up with your own quiz, we’ve compiled 55 TV questions and answers to keep you and your friends entertained during your next virtual hangout.

If TV isn’t your thing, make sure to check out RadioTimes.com’s film quiz, music quiz or sport quiz. Plus there’s a load specialist quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge quiz.

TV quiz Questions

Which period drama became Netflix’s biggest ever show in January 2021? Who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? US sitcom Frasier (1993-2004) is a spin-off series from which popular comedy? How many hosts of The Great British Bake-Off have there been? What is the name of Zendaya’s character in HBO drama Euphoria? Which girl group performed during the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 in the UK? In what year did Coronation Street first air on ITV? How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there? What is the highest-rated TV series on the IMDB Top 250 TV series list? Which British TV show recorded the largest audience for a single episode with over 30 million viewers? Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? In what year did long-running children’s programme Blue Peter first broadcast in the UK? Who played Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses? Which actor portrayed Inspector Morse? Name the creators of Stranger Things What’s the pub called in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks? Who became the first female presenter of Question Time in 2019? For what is Nancy Cartwright best known? What is the name of Rene’s wife in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? In which fictional town is Netflix show Stranger Things primarily set? What is the capital of Westeros in Game of Thrones? What is the name of the prison in the popular BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the primary set for the 1960s TV show The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set around the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York? In which fictional town was the sitcom Dad’s Army set? Which comedian and actor plays Alan Partridge? In which city do Ross and Rachel get married in Friends? Which UK show is the world’s longest news and current affairs TV programme? The following have all presented which TV show? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, more than 22 million people tuned into a special BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist conducted the interview? What colour is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the first full programme to be shown on Channel 4 on the afternoon of its launch in 1982? Who presented TV quiz Blockbusters between 1983 and 1995? Which member of The Beatles narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV? Who plays Eleven in Stranger Things? Who co-created hit US sitcom Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld? Friends ended in May 2004 after how many seasons? What is the main pub called in Peaky Blinders where the Shelby’s meet? Long-running ITV police drama The Bill was set in which fictional suburb? Who played Alf Garnett in Till Death Us Do Part? Name the comedy duo who starred in anarchic hit Bottom Who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown? Which TV show features Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones? Ant and Dec first worked together on which children’s TV drama? Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt worked together on which US comedy series? Which entertainment show featured the phrase, ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’? Which US comedy actress created the Netflix show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Which Cold Feet character died in a shock car crash? Name Casualty’s longest-serving character. What is the name of Miranda Hart’s best friend in her hit sitcom? Which singing competition was the first to feature Simon Cowell as a judge? Which of these actors has not appeared in The Vicar of Dibley: Emilia Fox, Keeley Hawes, Peter Capaldi

TV quiz answers

Bridgerton The Vivienne Cheers Five (Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas) Rue Bennett The Spice Girls 1960 73 Breaking Bad Eastenders (on Christmas Day 1986) Elstree Studios 1958 Nicholas Lyndhurst John Thaw The Duffer Brothers The Dog in the Pond Fiona Bruce Being the voice of Bart Simpson in the Simpsons Edith Iain Stirling Hawkins, Indiana King’s Landing HMP Slade Portmeirion Home and Away Mad Men Walmington-on-Sea Steve Coogan Las Vegas (end of season 5) Panorama (1953 to present day) The Generation Game Evan Davis Martin Bashir Green Countdown Bob Holness Ringo Starr Millie Bobby Brown Larry David Ten The Garrison Tavern Sun Hill Warren Mitchell Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson Claire Foy Sex and the City Byker Grove Parks and Recreation Stars In Their Eyes Tina Fey Rachel Charlie Fairhead Stevie Pop Idol Emilia Fox

