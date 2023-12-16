The grand final saw the celebrities perform three routines: A showdance, the judges' pick and their favourite dance.

Ellie has had a truly epic time on the show and finally scored her first 40 of the series after performing her final dance.

There were originally 15 famous faces in the competition all raring to go and with the hope of winning the iconic competition.

Those who took part in the 2023 show included Les Dennis, Nikita Kanda, Jody Cundy CBE, Eddie Kadi, Amanda Abbington, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon, Angela Scanlon, Nigel Harman and Annabel Croft.

Unfortunately there were two celebrities who had to bow out of the competition early. Amanda Abbington left Strictly Come Dancing after just five weeks in the competition, and she later explained her withdrawal was due to "personal reasons".

Casualty's Nigel Harman withdrew from the competition a week before the semi-final due to an injury.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed his exit at the time: "Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly."

While the dancing show is over for another year, fans will be able to get their extra dose of Strictly soon with an extra special festive episode airing in a little over a week.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will hit TV screens on Monday 25th December at 4:40pm, with Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, Jamie Borthwick, Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani and Keisha Buchanan all taking part in the festive episode.

