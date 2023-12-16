Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood emotional as he praises Ellie Leach despite final mistake
Ellie had a little wobble during her show dance.
Craig Revel Horwood was almost moved to tears during the Strictly Come Dancing final, as Ellie Leach and her professional dance partner Vito Coppola took to the dance floor to perform their show dance.
Following their first performance, which was their Paso Doble to Insomnia by 2WEI as picked by the judges, Ellie and Vito took to the stage with a show dance to Jennifer Lopez Megamix.
Despite a little wobble with a lift towards the end of the dance, the couple were met with a standing ovation from Motsi Mabuse and lots of praise from the judges, who congratulated Ellie on her performance overall this year.
“You had the courage to take risks, even if there was a little something," Shirley said. “One of the most difficult routines I’ve seen. You started off outstanding and slick, one tiny hiccup at the end, but amazing how you saved it. if I had a 20 paddle, you’d be getting that."
Ellie's dance even managed to move Craig Revel Horwood, who looked close to tears as he shared his thoughts on the dance.
“Shame about the last lift, otherwise it was flawless, the beauty of live TV," he said.
Craig went on to compare Ellie to the show's first ever winner, Natasha Kaplinsky, who won the 2004 season with her professional dance partner Brendan Cole.
"I was thinking back to series one. Imagine Natasha Kaplinksy doing that. How far this programme has come," an emotional Craig said.
So, could Ellie continue to follow in Natasha's footsteps this year and lift the Glitterball?
Former Strictly pro Vincent Simone thinks so!
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Vincent tipped Ellie to win Strictly this year, saying: "I love Vito! Since he joined Strictly, I think he is the best professional male dancer without a shadow of a doubt. I really enjoy watching him from a professional point of view, and he's an amazing teacher with what he managed to achieve will Ellie – amazing! All I can say is, amazing and I think she should win. They should win!"
And fans agree!
Following Ellie's show dance, many viewers flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the Coronation Street actress after the performance.
"Seriously Ellie is my winner!!!! The epitome of the show a “celeb” with no training coming leaps and bounds and learning something they never thought they could and being amazing!!!! #StrictlyComeDancing" one viewer wrote.
"I could watch that over and over . Ellie to win !!! #StrictlyFinal #StrictlyComeDancing #Ellie #vito"
