In October, viewers saw Brazier's character head off to spend some time with his mother to avoid the police catching up with him after he knocked stalker Theo Hawthorne (Williams Ellis) to the ground with an iron.

While it isn't known when Brazier will be returning to the soap, the actor has said he will be trying his best to show off his moves on his return.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Brazier said: "I mean I'll definitely try my best. I'll take that back to EastEnders and I'll ask because I'd love to."

The EastEnders star has been impressing judges lately and recently received his highest score of the series with 38 points after being dubbed "King of Ballroom" by head judge Shirley Ballas following his Quickstep routine.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. BBC/Guy Levy

Host Claudia Winkleman noted that it was the highest scoring Quickstep of the entire competition this year, and after getting through to the final after the dance-off against Annabel Croft, Bobby and Dianne are prepared to give it their all.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about making it through to the final, Brazier explained he feels "lucky".

He said: "I feel lucky. Being in the dance-off, I was watching Annabel and I thought it was flawless. So I feel lucky.

"This is what I wanted, I wanted to experience all of Strictly. So to know that I'm not going to miss out on a dance and I get to do as many dances as I possibly could have with Dianne. That's what I wanted."

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16th December at 7pm.

