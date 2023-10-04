Theo was left for dead after he attempted to rape Stacey in her kitchen but was intercepted by Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), who knocked him to the ground with an iron.

In tonight's episode, it was revealed Theo was alive, but the extent of his injuries wasn't clear.

But Freddie, Stacey and Eve (Heather Peace) had to try and work out a way they could avoid the worst charge of murder or even attempted murder.

Eve, with Stacey's help, configured their story - and to be fair, it wasn't too far from the truth - which would clear Freddie of deliberately trying to kill Theo, while still accepting Freddie would be wrapped up in it somewhere by using the self defence line.

With their story straight, Stacey called an ambulance, to show they were willing to help Theo.

While the healthcare professionals did their best to save Theo, Freddie and Stacey spoke to the police.

The latter would have to go to the police station to give them her clothes for DNA.

Bobby Brazier as an emotional Freddie Slater over Theo Hawthorne's body in EastEnders. BBC

As she said bye to Lily (Lillia Turner) for the evening and explained that she was OK, the Slaters were aghast to see her followed by Freddie in handcuffs after being charged with the attempted murder of Theo.

Freddie was put in the back of the police car and looked completely shell-shocked.

Is Freddie going to jail for his attack on Theo?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

