To help feed her family, Stacey turned to online sex work but soon found herself with a single and devoted client who eventually turned into a creepy stalker.

Ultimately, this stalker was revealed to be Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), the former teacher of Stacey's cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and Lily's helpful new private tutor.

As the truth was revealed, Theo showed no signs of backing down and even moved next door to Stacey, forcing her to turn to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for help and pursuing a stalking protection order.

Next week on EastEnders, Stacey takes Theo to court in a bid to stop his evil actions but finds a terrifying fight lies ahead.

Actress Lacey Turner has discussed the dramatic week for her character Stacey next week in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press.

How is Stacey feeling as the court hearing approaches?

"I think Stacey’s desperate to get this whole Theo situation over and done with. It’s been a nightmare for her to have him next door, and she’s sick of living in fear. Nothing she says to Theo works because he’s completely delusional, so she’s hoping the court can make him finally leave her alone."

What is Stacey’s reaction when Martin shows her the flyers that Theo has posted all over the Square?

"Stacey totally loses it - she’s so angry. It’s a deliberate attempt to humiliate her in front of the whole Square. She goes around to Theo’s, banging on his door and calling him out. It just goes to show how far Theo is prepared to go."

Why does Stacey decide to go to court after all?

"After she finds out about Theo’s posters, it’s the last straw. She sees him skulking off to court in a posh suit with a fancy lawyer and worries he will sway the judge."

Does she feel better when she hears DS Garrett lay out her case against Theo?

"Yes, she does. The way he presents all the evidence they have makes Stacey believe that there’s no way Theo can get out of this. He’s done so many things, and when she hears them described in court, it makes Stacey’s skin crawl. She can’t imagine that the court could hear that and not grant her Stalking Protection Order."

Is it hard for her to hear Theo’s solicitor drag her reputation through the mud?

"It’s so hard because everything Theo does to twist the truth feels like another blow to Stacey. She knows that Theo is a stalker and that he did all these things she’s accused him of, so to hear it twisted like this is unbearable."

Why does Stacey stand up and speak?

"I think it’s a chance for her to have her voice heard, even if it’s unwise to go against the advice she’s been given. Stacey hopes that if the judge hears what she’s got to say, he might understand how terrifying this has been for her and see through Theo’s nice guy façade. Stacey is a fighter, so I’m not surprised that she can’t keep quiet in the face of so many lies."

Is Martin her rock during all of this?

"It doesn’t matter what happens between them, Martin will always have Stacey’s back, and this is no different. He’s there to support her, to do everything he can to protect her and to defend her against Theo."

How is she coping with being a new grandma during all of this?

"What’s really sad is that this is such a special time for Stacey and Lily. She should be completely focused on her daughter and getting to know little Charli but this is taking a lot of her focus right not."

