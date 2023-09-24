But they were standing over a dead body - an unknown male character whose identity we've spent the last few months trying to guess. And vile Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) is certainly dispensable enough to be killed off!

Let's dive into all the clues below...

Is Theo Hawthorne the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas?

Blood on Stacey Slater's hands

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yes, the blood on Stacey's hands heavily hints that she could be the killer - although that's pure speculation, and other members of 'The Six' have evidence on them too. But the fact that Stacy's hands are covered does suggest that she may have a very active role in what transpires.

Theo has been making Stacey's life hell for months now; befriending her family and tutoring her teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) while secretly paying for her online videos. He began harassing her, and finally revealed himself as Stace's tormenter in recent scenes.

Theo is a strong contender for victim of the moment, as he's definitely got a shelf-life in EastEnders. The police have so far ignored Stacey's pleas for help, so does Theo cross the line again at Christmas, leading Stacey to defend herself?

The Knight

That suit of armour, or 'Knight in shining armour' is stood behind Stace, and you can read our speculation over just who might try to be her saviour.

But this tells us that Stacey could be the central character among The Six, and if so, it's Theo who we should be looking at closely for the fatality.

Stacey Slater's 'The Six' trailer

A trailer dropped recently which put the focus on Stacey in the Christmas special, with the tagline 'In a flash, everything changes'. We see Stace looking scared as a mirror cracks, with those words written across it in her lipstick.

Clearly, the festive season is a terrifying experience for Stacey, so is this all down to Theo? He's moved into the flat next door to the Slaters', so he's refusing to go anywhere. Does he break into Stacey's home again, only this time she's forced into violent action when he follows her to The Vic?

Stacey Slater's past

Star Turner has spoken to RadioTimes.com about her alter ego's past, revealing that she'd rather not have her become a serial killer! And the fact is, Stacey has murdered before - she bludgeoned Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb), the man who raped her, with The Queen Vic bust.

But does Stacey's history of ending the life of a man who violated her mean she could do so again? If she's going to be the one to do the killing, it's surely going to be someone who is hurting her, rather than someone unconnected. Enter, Theo...

Army of survivors

The EastEnders Six are the centre of a big whodunit. BBC

We've theorised this already, concerning another potential victim, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo). But Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy have all experienced forms of abuse from men.

So, The Six have a reason to band together in the face of Theo's evil - might they help Stace to stop his reign of terror?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

