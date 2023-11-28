The sinister character made Stace's life hell for several months, with the storyline coming to a head when Theo tried to rape Stacey in her own kitchen. Attacked by her cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), Theo woke in hospital and soon faced charges for his sickening behaviour.

When Theo asked to meet Stacey ahead of his hearing, she went against advice and agreed, managing to persuade him that if he owned up to everything and took his punishment, she would wait for him.

After some hesitation, the duped Theo told the court he was guilty, and Stacey and family celebrated at home with a chippy tea. But while Martin Fowler (James Bye) expressed hopes that Theo would be locked up for a long time to come and be tormented by his cell mates, Stacey was still coming to terms with her ordeal.

As Jean and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) pointed out, this wasn't something that Stace could simply recover from within a matter of days. And we can't help but wonder if this is the last we'll see of Theo...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Theo Hawthorne be back in EastEnders?

As mentioned tonight, Theo still has to be sentenced in the coming weeks. So, might actor Ellis be seen once more as a way to round off this harrowing plot?

When approached by RadioTimes.com over the character's future on EastEnders, the BBC declined to comment, so there are no hints as to whether Theo will return to our screens before the year ends.

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne in EastEnders. BBC

Now, understandably, the broadcaster is keeping the show's storylines firmly under wraps in the lead-up to its Christmas Day whodunnit, which sees Stacey one of the women central to a shock killing of a male local.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Theo will be a free man in time to fall victim to the mystery murderer. But stranger things have happened in soapland, and there's always a chance that Theo could escape custody.

Whatever happens, we can't help but feel that Theo's latest scenes are too abrupt to act as his final moments on-screen, so we aren't prepared to rule out a return one way or another!

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.