Having already made the Radio Times TV 100 list, Clenshaw has certainly made his mark, not least with the epic flash-forward in February 2023 that has teased an epic Christmas storyline focusing on six of Walford's most beloved matriarchs: Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

Now the story has taken on a tense new chapter with the return of the villainous Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) in a plot that will torment Queen Vic landlady Linda, who he raped in 2014 and subsequently escaped justice.

Now, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Chris Clenshaw gives us a preview of what lies ahead for the whole cast in the run-up to an epic Christmas and beyond.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders Winter Preview 2023: Chris Clenshaw talks Dean return, Christmas

Dean Wicks returns

Matt Di Angelo is back as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC

Firstly, speaking about the decision to revisit the story of Dean and his evil treatment of Linda, Chris Clenshaw teased: “Yeah, we always kind of knew we were going to bring him back for Linda's story this year.

“You know, he's a character that has such a historical connection to the show. As we know, he didn't get his comeuppance.

“Yeah, I think Linda's going to really struggle in the kind of wake of his return.”

Highlighting how important Halloween is for Linda and her family, Dean’s arrival shakes her to the core.

“She's faced with her past as Dean turns up and then on Tuesday night, as the kind of Halloween party is going on downstairs, Linda and Dean are set to have a huge, tense showdown in the Vic kitchen.”

Teasing where Dean’s headspace is at upon his return, Clenshaw revealed that the person he is focusing on is his daughter, Jade Green.

“He’s back for his daughter, Jade. He's trying to make things right for her. She's got cystic fibrosis, and he's trying his best to support her,” revealed Chris.

Matt Di Angelo reprises his role as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC

Despite his focus on daughter Jade, Dean is described as not having "developed" much beyond since we last saw him.

“He still feels very wronged. He still is very insistent that Linda was lying,” reveals Chris. “So, therefore, he's returned and brings shockwaves through the square. He's a man without any allies.”

However, Dean is now in business with Ian and Cindy Beale - which will only create further issues.

“Cindy quickly realises the kind of mistakes she's made and who he is,” confirms Chris, “but the contracts have been signed. So there's no backing out now.”

Of course, Dean’s return means he could be the body on Christmas Day...

Teasing how long Dean will be around, Chris notes: “I mean, obviously, you know, we've got the Six storyline, and we're kind of building up to quite a spectacular Christmas, and it will probably, therefore, come as no surprise that Dean is a potential body at Christmas.”

So, Dean better watch his back…

What about Shirley Carter?

When will we see Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) again in EastEnders? BBC

Naturally, Dean’s return only leads to another big question: Where is his mum Shirley Carter?

When asked about her future in the show, Chris remains cryptic, noting: "So, Linda Henry is currently taking a break from the show.

"But you know, when she walked off with Lady Di last year, in the wake of Mick’s disappearance, it won't have been the last you see of her. I can say that for sure."

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor’s future

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters, left) with son Albie and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in EastEnders. BBC

Meanwhile, Linda’s best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has her own dramas ahead as she looks to start a new life in Abu Dhabi with her son Albie Watts.

However, Sharon’s ex Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) does not want to be separated from his son and soon resorts to drastic measures.

Will this spell the end of ‘Sheanu’ for good?

Speaking about what comes next for the pair, Chris noted: “Keanu has got a plan in motion to kind of woo [Sharon] back under kind of false pretences and in the next couple of weeks, he will attempt to put his plan into action, but it will backfire and lead Keanu to stage an abduction of Albie.”

Does this mean that Sharon and Keanu won’t go the distance if Keanu is really acting out this way?

Are Sharon and Keanu meant to be together? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Chris explained: "Sharon and Keanu are kind of electric together and they have such great chemistry. And I think when they first got together when she was still with Phil, that he was able to kind of give her so much that Phil wasn't giving her and she was made to feel like a woman again, after so many years of being kind of treated quite badly by Phil.

"Now they're in a very different place. They're not having an affair, everything's quite honest - well, apart from Keanu’s plans - but I don't think they necessarily have as much in common as they would like to have in common. I think that they're very much attracted to each other, but I think when you kind of break that open, I'm not sure that they are soulmates."

More like this

He added: "I think that he's planned to stage Albie’s abduction kind of shows his immaturity as well and perhaps why Sharon and Keanu aren't necessarily destined to be together."

Will Keanu ever be able to put this right?

Karen Taylor’s exit

How will Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) leave Walford? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, one person intrinsically tied to Keanu’s story is his fierce mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), who joined the show with him and her other children in 2017.

However, earlier this year it was revealed that Karen will be written out of the show in the coming months.

When asked about Karen’s exit and the future of the Taylors/Bakers, Chris answered: "You know, we're currently staying quite tight-lipped on the exact circumstances leading to Karen's exit.

"The Taylors have been a fantastic addition to the show since their introduction, which I think was about six years ago now," notes Chris.

"But what I can say is that, yeah, Karen's exit will be full of drama, in true EastEnders fashion, and yeah, there will be some twists and turns that I don't think viewers will expect…"

Whitney Dean’s exit and future with Zack Hudson

Will Zack Hudson (James Farrar, left) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty, right) get a happy ending? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Another major exit that EastEnders fans are anticipating is the departure of Whitney Dean (Shona McCarty) next year.

Following the tragic loss of baby Peach, viewers have seen Whitney and partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) forge ahead with plans to foster a child and become parents.

However, does this mean the pair’s story is set to end with sadness?

Chris teased: "I’m kind of staying tight-lipped about the details of Shona’s exit storyline. We've still got actually quite a lot to come for Whitney.

"But I yeah, I can confirm that she's leaving next year in 2024 and she and Zack have a big storyline at the beginning of the year and they get a lovely, little Christmas/New Year miracle."

Sam Mitchell returns

Kim Medcalf will be back as Sam Mitchell for EastEnders. Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell for EastEnders.

Earlier this year, viewers saw Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) depart Walford for a new job opportunity in Spain in a bid to support son Ricky (Frankie Day) with his impending fatherhood, having fathered baby Charli Slater with Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

However, since Charli’s birth, Ricky has not seen Sam and has even dropped his Mitchell surname to become a Branning like his dad Jack (Scott Maslen).

Yet, Sam will soon be back on our screens and just when it seems family life for Ricky's dad Jack and his wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) have gotten back on track.

Chris revealed: "Sam's coming back this Autumn and in typical Sam Mitchell style, she finds herself in in a bad place yet again.

"And, as we've seen many times before, she has to call on big brother Phil to help her out of a very sticky situation.

"And obviously lots has happened in the months that she's been gone, as Lily has given birth, and therefore she's got a granddaughter Charli, but Ricky isn't happy that his mum has been so absent."

Commenting on Sam’s future, Chris teased: "I think Sam is such a great character that can just turn up at the Mitchells', cause mayhem, leave them to sort out the mess every time, and then kind of go on her way. So yeah, she's on her way back, but she's going to be causing quite a lot of trouble."

Suki Panesar's big decision and Nish's reaction

Will Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) finally break free from murderous Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One of the families at the forefront of Clenshaw’s era in EastEnders has been the Panesars, which have only grown with the addition of the Gulati clan.

However, events will soon come to a head between Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and her abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Will Suki finally come clean about her love for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace)?

"She does make a huge decision," confirmed Chris. "You know, the truth always comes out in Walford and it will come out pretty soon - it will come out this side of Christmas. And yeah, when Nish discovers this all hell will break loose."

Fingers crossed that Suki and Eve find true happiness! Could Nish end up as the body on the floor?

Cindy Beale’s dramatic Christmas

The Knights and Beales will come together for Christmas. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has brought non-stop drama for the Beales and the Knights.

This year, the two families will come together for Christmas Day and Cindy is - of course - at the centre of the drama.

“Yes, we have the Beales and the Knights getting together to spend Christmas Day together,” Chris detailed, “and it's obviously the first Christmas that Cindy's had both her daughters Gina and Anna as well as her son, Peter, in their life. And, you know, she wants her she wants her children around her.

“But I think what becomes quite evident is that even though one may think that she wants to spend it with her daughters, you can clearly tell that she's actually very, very, drawn closely to George, just as they kind of reminisce about Christmases in Marbella, which obviously isn't what necessarily what Ian and Elaine want to hear.”

Will Cindy and George give in to their history together?

Future of matriarch Kathy Cotton

The future for Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) isn't looking so good. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One matriarch who has also been revitalised in Chris Clenshaw's era has been Kathy - sipping wine, delivering one-liners and proving to be her fierce self.

However, with her husband Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley) set to leave the soap later this year, where will that leave our earthy-voiced survivor?

“Kathy is such an important matriarch on the Square,” noted Chris, “and she's got even more of a family around her now with Peter, Ian, and even Cindy, back, you know, she's currently unaware of the financial situation that's going on with Rocky.”

Speaking about the upcoming cafe fire, Clenshaw confirmed that there will be “huge repercussions for the Beales as lives are left hanging in the balance.”

In the aftermath, where does this leave Kathy?

Clenshaw revealed: “She's one of the Six and therefore she's got a huge storyline building up to Christmas and the consequences of what happens after Christmas Day too…”

Lauren Branning returns…and she’s not alone

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy’s return isn’t the only one that will shake up the Beales either, as Peter Beale is set to be reunited with his ex Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), the mother of his young son Louie Beale.

Speaking about Lauren’s comeback, Chris says: "Having Lauren back is brilliant. I think, you know, with the Beales, with Ian and Peter back in Walford, it felt right that Lauren should return too.

"We last saw her briefly in France with Peter where we thought that there was a lot of hope that they could reconcile their relationship then she was horrified to learn that Cindy was alive.

"And you know, there's therefore a lot more for her to deal with you know, we last saw her in Walford briefly when she was here for Dot’s funeral but she hasn't properly been back since Abi died after falling off the roof of the Queen Vic, so it's not going to be easy for Lauren when she returns."

While Lauren will be back in Walford without her late sister Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald), Chris did tease the discovery that she has another sister on the Square in the form of Linda’s secret daughter with Lauren’s dad Max Branning (Jake Wood), Annie Carter,

Chris teased: “And you know, what she has no idea about is that she has a sister living in the Vic.

"But, yeah, what can I tease? I suppose what can I say is when we first see Lauren, it won't be in Walford…and she won't be returning on her own."

The Knights expand

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock and Colin Salmon as George Knight for EastEnders. BBC

A huge addition to the show in Chris Clenshaw’s era has been the introduction of the Knights, the new clan joining Linda and her mum Elaine in the Queen Vic.

Boxer patriarch George Knight (Colin Salmon), his fiery older daughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), and sweet youngest daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) have been immediately involved in drama.

However, very soon they won’t be the only Knights in Walford.

Speaking about what lies ahead for the Knights in the year ahead, Chris teased: “I don't want to say too much. In 2024, we’ve got a big Knight storyline.

“And yeah, I can confirm that we will see more Knights very early in 2024."

Freddie Slater returns amid Stacey and Theo story

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in tracksuits for EastEnders. BBC

A resounding success for EastEnders in the last year has been the addition of Bobby Brazier as the sweet Freddie Slater.

Of course, fans last saw Freddie depart Walford to stay with his mum Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) after he almost killed attempted rapist Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) after the villain attacked Stacey.

In reality, Brazier is finding success in a break from EastEnders as a part of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about Bobby, Chris commented: “Yeah, you know, we're all very proud of Bobby as well. He's doing so well and with Strictly it's lovely to see his journey."

Teasing what lies next for Freddie, Clenshaw continued: “In terms of Freddie, he obviously left after a huge storyline in which we saw a very, very different Freddie - we've not seen him kind of act in that way before although I think we understood exactly where that was coming from.

“Stacey's story with Theo isn't over, but I think when Freddie returns, he’s probably done a little bit of growing up since being away.”

Alfie Moon and Phil Mitchell lying to Kat

Will Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) come clean to Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) or will Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) tell her? BBC

One love triangle persisting on Albert Square is between Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and his newly married ex-wife Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) and her husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Phil and Alfie have been there for each other as Alfie struggled with prostate cancer, while Alfie is also keeping Phil’s secret tryst with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) under wraps from Kat.

However, the truth will out…

Chris mused: "Phil and Alfie’s relationship…I think, you know, they're actually kind of their sworn enemies, aren't they? But actually, when the going gets tough they were there for each other."

He added: "I think the key thing is that we know that Phil slept with Emma just before he married Kat. Alfie is aware of that. And it's EastEnders and you know the secrets don't stay a secret for long on that Square. So, yeah, that will be kind of a huge one when that comes out."

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell’s IVF journey

Will Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman, right) break the heart of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans have seen Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) find new love with socially awkward Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and attempt to have a child through IVF.

While Sonia knows that Reiss has a wife in a long-term coma, she is unaware that he is using her funds to pay for their IVF treatment.

So, does heartache await Sonia?

"I do love that, I love that the audience is quite unsure of him and he's unlike any other character," commented Chris, "and that's probably why they genuinely want to have a child together and they're on their IVF journey together."

The executive producer continued: "We do know that he's taking money from Debbie and he's keeping that from Sonia, so expect huge consequences for that.

"But in terms of whether there's kind of a darker story with him, you'll just have to keep watching. I'm gonna stay tight-lipped about about the future of Reiss."

Colour us intrigued!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.