The soap's first win of the night came with the award for Serial Drama Performance, which was won by Danielle Harold. Other contenders in the category included Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan, Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt and Coronation Street's Maureen Lipman.

Harold starred in EastEnders as long-running character Lola Pearce-Brown and devastated fans earlier this year with her emotional exit from the soap, which saw the young mother die after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The second EastEnders win of the night was awarded to Bobby Brazier, who stars in the soap as Freddie Slater and took home the award for Rising Star.

The actor has recently been involved in a heart-wrenching storyline around finding his father, which resulted in him removing rapist father Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) from his life.

Brazier has also recently been confirmed as one of the celebrity contestants on this year's upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, having recently shared his experience of his first days of training with fans on Instagram.

Bobby Brazier, winner of the Rising Star award, poses in the press room at the National Television Awards 2023. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The soap also took home one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama.

The hotly-anticipated category included shortlisted soaps Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, with EastEnders bagging the prize this year.

Much of the talk of the soap this year has understandably revolved around the upcoming Christmas special episodes which will involve Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Linda Carter, Stacey Slater and Sharon Watts.

So far, 'the Six' storyline has kept fans guessing and theorising. Most recently, the trailer for Lacey Turner's Stacey Slater was released amid her ongoing terrifying storyline with stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis).

While the identity of the body, which was teased in the Christmas flash-forward this past February, has yet to be revealed, fans have continued to speculate which if any of the six women could be responsible and, of course, which man has been killed.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.