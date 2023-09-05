In a newly-released trailer, the focus is on Lacey Turner's Stacey who is seen applying lipstick in a broken mirror that reads: "In a flash, everything changes."

The clip then focuses on her face, which looks uneasy, before flashing up with the images of the other women, Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Linda Carter and Sharon Watts.

You can watch the trailer below.

Things have only got considerably more harrowing for Stacey as it was revealed in last night's episode (Monday 4th September) that Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) is her terrifying stalker – just as her pregnant daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) went into labour.

The tense face-off was kickstarted when Martin left Stacey worried text messages to warn her about Theo's true identity and his previous stalking of another woman after the end of their relationship.

Once Stacey learnt of Theo's true identity and he admitted to being her online client, Stacey managed to lie to Theo to get him out of the house but was later confronted by him as he let himself into the house via the back door.

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

For now, what happens next remains a mystery but something tells us that Lily's labour and Stacey's attempt to help may not go according to plan with Theo now thrown into the mix. So obviously, fans are now wondering whether Theo will be an integral part of the upcoming Christmas storyline after all.

The body on the floor of the Queen Vic remains a mystery for now, with the women included in the storyline each having their own personal reasons for wanting specific Walford men dead. But will it actually be Stacey who will be the one to kill her stalker?

Fans will know that those behind and in front of the cameras warned us to keep an eye on everything on-screen but for now, fans have continued to get excited about this new trailer for the gritty storyline.

One fan commented on the YouTube clip: "Now that we're near Christmas, my theory is that theo is the one on the floor that died cause his blood was on Stacey's hands."

On Twitter, which has recently rebranded as X, another fan wrote: "also can we talk the LIPSTICK which was tied to the cam work and the mirror being broken and Stacey having blood on her hands in the six promo…."

So, could Stacey be the one at the centre of the Christmas episode? For now, it all remains a closely-guarded mystery but if anything, the upcoming Stacey and Theo scenes are set to be yet another dramatic plot line to add into the expanding Christmas-related mix.

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

