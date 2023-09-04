Soon, Theo arrived to see Stacey, revealing that he had been offered a permanent job at Walford High school. Theo persuaded Stacey to let him join her for the evening, and he headed off to the Minute Mart to buy wine.

Meanwhile, Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) went to meet secretary Gemma (Nicola May-Taylor), who knew Theo from the school he previously worked at.

Martin was determined to get more information on Theo, as he was convinced that the man was Stacey's stalker – but Stace remained oblivious. Hearing someone in the kitchen, she panicked, but calmed when she saw Theo back after leaving the back door on the latch.

But Stace would soon have her world turned upside down. As Gemma told Martin and Eve that her friend had been stalked by Theo after the end of their relationship, she revealed that the woman had been driven to take her own life.

Martin left Stacey frantic messages to warn her, but Theo intercepted her phone, before admitting that he was her online client, and he knew they were meant to be together. Stacey initially laughed this off, branding Theo incapable.

This angered Theo, and he snapped, leading Stace to finally understand just how much danger she was in. She confronted him over his recent behaviour, and he refused to leave. But when Lily shouted for her mum, as her waters had broken, Stacey broke free to check on her; managing to appear calm for Lily's sake.

Sending Lily upstairs, Stacey lied to Theo that she needed his help, sending him to the chemist. Once he was outside, Stacey bolted the front door and called an ambulance, which was delayed as Jean arrived home.

With Lily now in full labour, Stacey rushed to the kitchen for supplies, only to come face to face with an angry Theo who had let himself in via the back door. What will he do next?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

