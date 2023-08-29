EastEnders teases Stacey and Theo drama in new trailer
Next week is shaping up to be another highly dramatic one in Walford.
It's been a fairly hectic few weeks on EastEnders – and that's without even mentioning the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) – and a new teaser for next week's episodes has teased even more drama.
This time it involves Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who will finally find out the horrible truth about teacher Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) after her daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) goes into labour.
And a trailer posted on Twitter (recently rebranded as X) and captioned "Truth. Will. Out." suggests there will be some very fiery scenes between the pair.
"I'm the best thing that's ever happened to you!" he yells at her at one point, before she retorts: "You better get out now."
We then hear a voice saying: "If he's obsessed with your friend, she's in trouble," before a worried-looking Stacey walks into her kitchen to find Theo wearing an especially menacing expression.
The pair have been at loggerheads recently, with the situation worsening when Stacey informed him that Lily would no longer be requiring his services as a tutor given her due date was fast approaching.
But she seemed to forgive him after he offered her support when her house was trashed by her stalker – unbeknownst of the fact that he was actually the stalker himself.
It remains to be seen if and how she will escape this latest predicament, but it certainly looks like another week of tension in Walford...
