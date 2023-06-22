Thursday night's episode (22nd June 2023) saw viewers not only find that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was alive and living once again with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in France, but also was living with her eldest son Peter Beale (once again played by Thomas Law) and his own son Louie Beale (Freddie Harrington).

There were multiple blasts from the past in tonight's episode of EastEnders .

Then, fans got another surprise when Louie's mother and Peter's ex-girlfriend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) stepped out of a taxi to collect her son.

It was clear that a romantic spark remained between Lauren and Peter and he was pushing for a reunion, but Lauren's doubts were multiplied further when she discovered that Cindy Beale was alive and well and Peter had hidden this from her.

Departing to France with her son, and despite Peter's pleas, Lauren was resolute it was over between them.

However, was that really the last we will see of Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning in EastEnders?

Will Jacqueline Jossa return full-time to EastEnders as Lauren Branning?

Jacqueline Jossa has returned as Lauren Branning for only this one episode of EastEnders.

It has yet to be confirmed if we will be seeing Lauren again, but RadioTimes.com understands that at least for now she is only back for this special episode.

However, given that Thomas Law will be reprising his role as Peter Beale full-time and there remains unfinished business between him and the mother of his son Louie, the door is wide open for Lauren to return down the line.

Speaking following her return as Lauren Branning for Dot's funeral episodes in December, Jossa spoke of her love for the show.

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning in EastEnders in December 2022. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jossa revealed: "I was quite scared and it's only been four and a half years, not 33. But it felt like 33 years. I was like, ‘I can't remember what I'm doing.’ And then you walk in and you see people like Natalie [Cassidy] and Scott Maslen and then you're just like, ‘Oh, it's Uncle Jack.’ Straight away, you're like, at home.

"And I remember the people behind the cameras. The people holding the boom, on the show are still here. You notice that the same people it's friendly faces, you just feel like a family again, quite quickly, Richard [Lynn] as well.

"Wonderful. Like we worked together years and years ago, and he was one of my favourite directors. So it was like, genuinely being back at home, you know?"

On her first scenes back: "Again, was really nervous. And I just felt rusty. I didn't know whether it was good for people to see me as Lauren again.

"But then as soon as we, you know, are in amongst it, and we're in the Vic and stuff, you're talking about people that, you know, you're catching up with old friends. And literally, they feel like family, it just feels like you get straight back into it."

