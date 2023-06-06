One pressing theory is that it's Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) who'll be bumped off, mainly owing to the fact his partner, Sharon (Letitia Dean) is in a wedding dress standing over the dead body.

As 2023 rattles on, tension is ramping up on EastEnders , as viewers wonder who will be killed off at Christmas, following the flash-forward reveal.

The loveable character sure does make his mistakes, but does that mean he'll be the victim come Christmas day?

Well, according to actor Walters, every man in Walford should be worried about that big foreshadowed event...

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Walters cryptically teased: "I have a theory - everyone has their theories, even if they're in front of camera. I'm sure fans have their theories as well.

"What's interesting and what I will have to be honest about, nobody knows who it is. I'm sure somebody knows, we're not winging it, but everyone has their theories and sometimes I have a theory, and then a couple weeks later I might get some new scripts and that might debunk my theory or change my theory. I'm being a little mini investigator as I go along!

"It's interesting and it's very fun. It's not just getting us talking, it's getting the fans talking, and I think that's what fans love doing."

Walters continued: "I think it's really smart storytelling that Chris Clenshaw is using as it's got us all talking, but at the same time, it's got every male actor nervous as to whether they've got a job next year or not!"

As for whether he's worried, Walters laughed: "I can't say, I can't tease!"

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.