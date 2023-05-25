Fans are aware that Linda strung along best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) as a potential buyer of shares in the Queen Vic pub but then sold the shares in secret to her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) instead.

Actress Kellie Bright has spoken about her concerns of an "everlasting" feud between Linda Carter and Sharon Watts in EastEnders .

Sharon was furious and felt betrayed by Linda, leaving their friendship shattered despite Linda turning apologetic - and some feeling that Sharon deserved better.

So, as the weeks progress, it seems issues will continue to fester between Linda and Sharon, but will it go on forever?

Speaking at a press event to launch the arrival of Elaine's partner George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), actress Kellie Bright discussed the ongoing issues with Sharon.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Actress Kellie Bright noted: "Well, there is tension brewing because, as you know, Sharon thought that she was in line to take over the Vic with Linda and I sort of thwarted her at the last minute and brought my mum in.

"So yes, there is tension between the two of them. All I can say is I hope it doesn't last too long because I love Tish!

"Hopefully it won't be an everlasting feud."

However, Linda will face greater tension with the arrival of Elaine's partner George Knight (Colin Salmon), who she does trust - as far as she could throw him!

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Well, look. Linda, you got to remember, Linda's lost Mick. Linda is very scarred by Janine," reminded Bright. "Okay, so for her, everyone is the enemy and no one is to be trusted. Especially not this man who, as far as she's concerned, her mum does not know nearly well enough and so, you know, she's already starting from that place.

"There's no openness. There's no like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna see who these people are and get to know them.' It's completely like, 'No, you're gonna have to prove yourself to me,' and, like I say, she's scarred by what's happened to her."

More like this

So, will George and the girls prove themselves to Linda?

The Knights arrive at Albert Square on Thursday 1st June 2023.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.