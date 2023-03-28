Struggling to run the Queen Vic following Mick's (Danny Dyer) disappearance, Linda has been inundated with offers from Sharon (Letitia Dean) and the Panesars to join forces.

Linda Carter's (played by Kellie Bright) knight in shining armour is about to arrive on EastEnders , as the BBC soap has revealed a new family is set to join the cast.

But little do they know, wise Linda has been in contact with her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) for help – and Elaine won't be coming alone.

George Knight (Colin Salmon) will come to her rescue in the coming weeks, and will bring his two daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) along for support.

Little is known of the new family, but George has been described as a "fiercely protective doting dad" and will be played by star of the big and small screen, Salmon. The actor, 60, has starred in the likes of the James Bond franchise and Prime Suspect.

It hasn't escaped RadioTimes.com that this could go some way to explain the mysterious knight in the EastEnders Christmas flash-forward... Is George actually the victim? And how is the new family wrapped up in the drama with The Six?

He will be joined by Thorpe, playing his on-screen lover and Linda's mum. Thorpe has starred in Casualty and appeared on the West End. She is the second person to play Elaine - Linda's mum was previously played by Maria Friedman.

Henry, who will play Gina, is best known for her role on A Discovery of Witches, while her sister, Anna, will be played by Rainford, who was most recently on Strictly Come Dancing.

And if that wasn't enough, they will be joined by their beloved pet Chihuahua, Tyson.

Speaking about the Knights, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

"George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a land-lady who knows just how to have fun.

"The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her."

He continued: "George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh-start the Knights are looking for.

"We’re thrilled to welcome this hugely talented group of actors; Colin Salmon, Harriet Thorpe, Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford who will be immediately thrown into the heart of the Square, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet them."

The Knight family on EastEnders.

Salmon said of joining the soap: "I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of George Knight. I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman having been born in the East End myself. I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy."

Thorpe also commented: "I’m thrilled to be playing Elaine who is an ultimate matriarch with a huge and vivid personality with a heart of gold who takes no prisoners and fights with all she’s got, but has a vulnerable side that she only shows a select few.

"The Vic needs strong women running it, and I want to honour the incredible, iconic queens who define EastEnders since the beginning. The entire company is a dream come true to work with, full of support, laughs, and creativity, with the warmest welcome from day one. The East End is where my family started out, so for me this feels like coming home!"

As for Henry, she said of her new role: "I wish I could tell younger me that one day I would be joining the show that I watched religiously every night with my grandma. It’s very surreal and a true privilege to be trusted to bring Gina to the Square, and to be a part of such an exciting, tight-knit new family."

And Rainford shared: "I’m super excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders. It’s such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it’s an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival. I’ve already met a few familiar faces from my time on Strictly and I can’t wait to meet and be a part of the EastEnders family."

The Knights will arrive on the soap in early summer.

